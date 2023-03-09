HOUSTON (KIAH) — She’s featured on the cover of Oil Woman Magazine. She’s the CEO of Ally Energy, a company she named after her daughter. But she doesn’t stop there.

For years, Katie Mehnert has been a force in the energy industry that people will listen to. Not only does she know the industry, but she knows how to communicate with people. That’s why she’s a frequent guest contributor for the Nasdaq composite. She’s a representative to the National Petroleum Council and an industry Ambassador for the U.S. Department of Energy. She’s now also a finalist for 2023’s Remarkable Woman of Houston.

CW39 anchor Sharron Melton sits down with Mehnert to find out how she became and energy trailblazer with the goal of paving the way for future generations.