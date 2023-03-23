HOUSTON (KIAH) — Energetic. Positive. Direct. Stern. Honest.

That is how Marixa Okafor describes herself. Okafor credits her humble Houston beginnings as a catalyst for her life of service.

“I walked into the leasing office to pay my rent and I was like “It’s a lil’ stuffy in here!” said Okafor.

“Management came out and was like “You live here” and I said I do, I’m sorry I didn’t know anyone was here from main office! And they said no, we love your energy! You want an interview?”

That interview landed Okafor her first job in real estate. From working as a leasing agent making $10 an hour, to winning countless awards for rising to the top of her field, Okafor had found her niche.

But then, tragedy struck.

“In 2015, I was shot in the chest, and I was hospitalized for a while,” Okafor said. “And I’m saying to myself at 30, this has happened to me, and I haven’t even served my purpose here. This is not the end.”

She was right. It wasn’t the end. Okafor recovered and founded ‘The Butterfly Effect’. It’s an organization geared towards domestic violence survivors and single parents. Financial literacy and community outreach became the cornerstones of her cause, one that had grown beyond the scope of what her two hands and one heart could hold.

“If I had 10 Marixas that would be great. But I have so many amazing sorors that have the same dreams and the same goals that I have… let’s just do it together.” Said Okafor.

That was the beginning of the Black Women of Real Estate Sorority. Proudly boasting 60-plus members, their goal is to foster sisterhood through their passion and professionalism while serving minority communities.

“We work together with no motive,” said Okafor.

Little did Okafor know, her sorors did have a motive…to nominate her as CW39 Houston’s Remarkable Woman.

So, what would this award mean if she won?

“My job is to leave a legacy. So this is a stepping stone. Even though I do these things from my heart, it’s just wonderful to see that it’s being recognized.” said Okafor.