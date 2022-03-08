HOUSTON (KIAH) Working at NASA for over 20 years, was a dream that Sharon McDougle never dreamed could happened to her. But it did.

Not only did she work there, but, the job she had, helped keep safe the lives of dozens of astronauts safe, for years.

She was the first African American Department manager in charge of the pressure suits and trainer for the astronauts in the shuttle program. Those she worked with are part of history. She made it to the top of her field.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton sat down with McDougle to talk about her remarkable experience as the first in her field, as an author and also as a volunteer, and what all of this means to her.