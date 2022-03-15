HOUSTON (KIAH) – Nexstar is telling the stories of “Remarkable Women” and highlighting some of their outstanding accomplishments and how their unique situations make them special. For one Houston native, it’s overcoming two life-changing accidents.

Anna Reger’s outlook on life comes from a very traumatic past. “When somebody tells you that you only have three days to live or you only have so many days to live… you really get perspective of what’s important,” said Reger.

The Houston native was in two near-fatal car crashes by the age of 22. The first wreck impacted her ability to walk and talk for months. Reger says it was so bad that doctors read her last rights and said she had three days to live.

Nearly one year later, a second accident left her face crushed and her ribs were broken. Reger had several cosmetic surgeries. As the oldest sibling, Reger says she didn’t let this stop her.

I didn’t want to take care of everybody, but I had no choice. And I couldn’t complain about it because it was my life. Anna Reger’

Prior to Reger’s accident, she dropped out of school at the age of 14 to help raise her siblings. Reger says finishing school was always in the back of her mind but it was put on hold.

Once she recovered from a deep depression caused by life-changing experiences. She went on to complete high school and college.

I went and I did my G.E.D. I was like, ‘I’m sneaking around’ doing it. I didn’t want anybody to know cause you know – I was embarrassed. Because I didn’t have that. You know – and everybody looks down on people like that. Anna Reger’

This fearless wife, mother, and businesswoman says she always felt a huge sense of responsibility. That’s to be a role model for her younger siblings, and now for her children.

That’s something that I want other women and other children to know. Like…It doesn’t matter where you start. It doesn’t matter what you did wrong. It doesn’t matter how long. It’s never too late to go out there and reach your dreams and try to do your best. Anna Reger’

Reger now has her associate’s degree from Houston Community College and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Houston. In addition to owning many successful businesses with her husband.

The couple work in real estate, construction, baby apparel, and more recently launched “Flip-lock”. It’s a safety device for doors.

Reger hopes her story will inspire others to, “Never give up. And never let your past define your future. I think that’s very important.”

Reger says she hopes to enroll in a master’s program at Rice University in the near future.