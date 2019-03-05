Rescan your TV

On November 3, 2021 CW39 Houston is making a change to our transmitter signal. This change will affect anyone who receives our signal with a TV antenna.

If you receive CW39 Houston over the air using an antenna, you will be required to re-scan your TV’s channel receiver in order to find us. You WILL NOT be required to re-scan until the date of the upgrade – November 3, 2021. Anyone receiving CW39 Houston on an antenna WILL lose the signal to CW39 Houston, Antenna TV until this simple re-scan is performed.

For most TVs, performing a rescan includes these simple steps:

Use your remote to access the MENU system on your television. While on the TV (or TUNER) input, select the ANTENNA setting (if applicable). Find the option labeled “Scan for channels/Channel search,” or something similar and select that with your remote. Once this re-scan is complete, you should be able to access CW39 Houston, Antenna TV, Comet TV and TBD TV as usual.

My TV doesn’t have that, what should I do?

You may want to perform a Google search for your specific TV brand, or refer to your TV’s user manual for a step-by-step guide.

How soon will my channels reset?

It varies from TV to TV, but the rescan should take only a few minutes and your new channels should show up right away.

Your TV will automatically search the airwaves for all available local channels.