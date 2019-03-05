Rescan your TV

On November 3, 2021 CW39 Houston is making a change to our transmitter signal. This change will affect anyone who receives our signal with a TV antenna.
If you receive CW39 Houston over the air using an antenna, you will be required to re-scan your TV’s channel receiver in order to find us. You WILL NOT be required to re-scan until the date of the upgrade – November 3, 2021. Anyone receiving CW39 Houston on an antenna WILL lose the signal to CW39 Houston, Antenna TV until this simple re-scan is performed.
For most TVs, performing a rescan includes these simple steps:
- Use your remote to access the MENU system on your television.
- While on the TV (or TUNER) input, select the ANTENNA setting (if applicable).
- Find the option labeled “Scan for channels/Channel search,” or something similar and select that with your remote.
- Once this re-scan is complete, you should be able to access CW39 Houston, Antenna TV, Comet TV and TBD TV as usual.
My TV doesn’t have that, what should I do?
You may want to perform a Google search for your specific TV brand, or refer to your TV’s user manual for a step-by-step guide.
How soon will my channels reset?
It varies from TV to TV, but the rescan should take only a few minutes and your new channels should show up right away.
Your TV will automatically search the airwaves for all available local channels.