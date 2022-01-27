Which Blender Bombs Smoothie Booster is best?

Smoothies are not just a modern diet fad, they’re now a part of everyday life for many people. They’re a great way to consume healthy foods in a quick and convenient way. Blender Bombs is a company that creates ready-to-blend clusters of nuts, seeds, spices and fruits that create delicious smoothies in seconds. Simply pop them in a blender with your liquid of choice and you’ll have a healthy and yummy smoothie.

The best Blender Bombs Smoothie Booster is the Cannabomb, filled with coconut, cinnamon, honey and vanilla.

What to know before you buy a Blender Bombs Smoothie Booster

Blender Bombs Smoothie Booster flavors

Blender Bombs offer a wide variety of flavors for every type of palate. The Original Bomb, the one that started it all, consists of a series of nuts and seeds along with cinnamon, honey and vanilla. Keep in mind, each Smoothie Booster uses dates to keep the ingredients together in a neat little ball. The more you look, the more adventurous the flavors get. There’s one with aloe vera and Irish sea moss and another with coffee and cacao. You can also find a mint and cacao version alongside the goji, coconut and acai flavor.

Other smoothie ingredients

Aside from the Smoothie Boosters themselves, you may want to add other flavors. Bananas are a popular ingredient in smoothies because they add to the drink’s viscosity. If you use too much liquid, the smoothie can come out watery. Bananas will help make it smooth, especially if paired with milk. If you’re not a fan of cow’s milk, you can use a substitute such as almond milk or soy milk. Fresh or frozen fruit will add extra sweetness if you find the Smoothie Boosters aren’t sweet enough.

Other Blender Bombs products

Blender Bombs makes a few other products that are much like the Smoothie Boosters, containing similar ingredients but in different forms. Bomb Bars are on-the-go snack bars filled with dates, nuts, dried fruit, seeds and spices. Flavors include lemon poppy seed and peanut butter cookie dough. Then there’s Bomb Drizzle, a syrup-like substance made with everything from aloe vera to maple syrup and almond butter. You can use Bomb Drizzle on top of Granola So Bomb, crumbled granola clusters great for your morning cereal.

What to look for in a quality Blender Bombs Smoothie Booster

100% plant based

Blender Bombs was created by Helen Hall in 2017 with the intention of helping people eat more plants. Therefore, all Blender Bombs products are 100% plant based, with no ingredients derived from animal sources. If you’re lactose intolerant or practice a vegan lifestyle, this is the perfect product for you. Every Blender Bomb Smoothie Booster is filled with nuts, dates, seeds and dried fruit, making it a high quality blend of plant-based ingredients.

Sweet without the sugar

Another benefit of Smoothie Boosters is that they don’t contain added sugar. Each piece contains around 5 to 6 grams of naturally occurring sugar. This is well below sugary treats such as candy bars or even some protein bars that contain sugar. Smoothie Boosters use naturally sweet ingredients such as dates. and other dried fruits like goji and acai, as well as honey and coconut.

Other ways to consume Smoothie Boosters

Smoothie Boosters are small clusters of healthy ingredients held together by blended dates. There are no ingredients that require blending before consuming them. So if you’d like, you can eat them straight out of the bag. In fact, Blender Bombs puts this in its advertising with the “blend ’em, break ’em, bite ’em” tagline. If you’re looking for a nutritious, filling snack, simply pop open a bag of Smoothie Boosters and snack away.

How much you can expect to spend on A Blender Bombs Smoothie Booster

Blender Bombs Smoothie Boosters cost between $20-$25.

Blender Bombs Smoothie Booster FAQ

What’s the best milk substitute for a Blender Bomb Smoothie Booster?

A. Soy, oat, flax, almond and hemp milks are all great options that will blend well and avoid the higher calories of regular cow’s milk. You can also use filtered water or coconut water to add hydration.

Can you make desserts with Blender Bombs Smoothie Boosters?

A. Smoothie Boosters are great for creating other recipes besides smoothies. For instance, they can be blended with bananas and oat milk to create a chocolatey coating that can be used to make chocolate-covered pretzels. There are several more recipes on the Blender Bombs website.

What’s the best Blender Bombs Smoothie Booster to buy?

Top Blender Bombs Smoothie Booster

Cannabomb Smoothie Booster

What you need to know: The Cannabomb Smoothie Booster is subtly flavored with cinnamon but packed with healthy fats and fiber.

What you’ll love: It’s made up mostly of nuts, seeds and dates. Sunflower, chia, flax and hemp seeds are all involved while the dates make for a smooth and healthy blending experience. Coconut, cinnamon, honey and vanilla top off this bomb and add to the overall flavor.

What you should consider: It lacks fruit (aside from dates), making it one of the least sweet flavors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Blender Bombs Smoothie Booster for the money

Cacao And Peanut Butter Smoothie Booster

What you need to know: There’s no better flavor combination than chocolate and peanut butter, which is why this is a fan favorite.

What you’ll love: Cacao, the raw version of chocolate, is the first ingredient, followed by roasted peanuts. To round out the flavor profile you have raw honey, walnuts, vanilla, sea salt and cinnamon. This makes it one of the best Boosters to eat straight out of the package.

What you should consider: It does contain bee pollen, which may deter those who are allergic.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Goji, Coconut And Acai Smoothie Booster

What you need to know: The main ingredients are right there in the name of this fruity and fibrous Smoothie Booster.

What you’ll love: It starts with basic nut and seed ingredients including hemp seeds, pecans, flaxseeds and chia seeds, then takes a sweeter route by injecting delicious goji and acai berries. This gives it a fruity taste to complement the fatty flavors from the dates and nuts.

What you should consider: This Booster has a slightly higher natural sugar count than the other varieties.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

