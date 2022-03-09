Which cardigan sweater for kids is best?

Cardigans are a great item you can add to just about any ensemble. Kids can wear them just about anywhere, from the schoolyard to church to a fancy dinner. This versatility makes them an excellent option for children, giving them the ability to mix and match their favorite cardigans with their favorite outfits.

Because of this, the SMILING PINKER Girls Cardigan Sweater School Uniforms Button Long Sleeve Knit Tops is a perfect choice for those looking to add a little spice to their wardrobe.

What to know before you buy cardigan sweaters for kids

Style

Cardigan sweaters come in all kinds of styles and designs, especially for kids. The most common one is the traditional cardigan, which many schools use as part of their uniforms during the fall and winter seasons. However, there are many other options for cardigans beyond just the traditional one, including ones that are fluffy, ribbed and popcorned.

Warmth

Another factor to consider when purchasing a children’s cardigan is how warm it needs to be. If your child plans to wear a cardigan throughout the wintertime, it’s best to invest in a cable-knit cardigan or one with lapels. A light cardigan will do nicely if they only wear them for special occasions or warmer months.

Texture

Some children prefer lighter cardigans because they are not as itchy as thicker ones. Other children like the feeling of a thick, cozy cardigan. This is still an important consideration when buying a cardigan.

What to look for in quality cardigan sweaters for kids

Cool designs

Children’s clothing often has a particular element of creativity and whimsy about them. Consider looking for a cardigan with a cool design or graphic your child will like, such as a favorite animal or color.

Fun patterns

Finding cardigans with fun patterns helps children get excited about their outfits. There are many patterns to choose from, including striped patterns, checkered patterns and unique textures that offer a soft, fuzzy exterior.

Additional features

Some cardigans may be made with traditional buttons, while others might be metal clasps. Some may have no pockets, while others have one or two. Before buying, consider which additional features would be beneficial.

How much you can expect to spend on cardigan sweaters for kids

Cardigan sweaters for children generally cost between $15-$30. The price fluctuates depending on the material, size and additional features.

Cardigan sweaters for kids FAQ

How should a cardigan fit?

A. Just like adults, kids can wear cardigans in various ways. They can wear them open and dangling or buttoned up and paired with various ensembles. However, the cardigan should always hang squarely on the shoulders and be able to close without being too baggy or too tight.

What is the best kind of cardigan for the winter?

A. Wool or heavy-duty cotton is the best material for a winter cardigan. Because of their versatility, you can pair cardigans with heavier jackets or coats to ensure your child stays warm.

What are the best cardigan sweaters for kids to buy?

Top cardigan sweater for girls

SMILING PINKER Girls Cardigan Sweater School Uniforms Button Long Sleeve Knit Tops

What you need to know: This girl’s cardigan from Smiling Pinker is a perfect option for school uniforms or everyday use.

What you’ll love: It’s made from a polyester and cotton blend and is available in several colors and styles, making it great for mixing and matching outfits.

What you should consider: A few users mentioned that the colors tend to bleed.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cardigan sweater for boys

French Toast Boys’ Anti-Pill V-Neck Cardigan Sweater

What you need to know: This French Toast boy’s cardigan is an excellent V-neck cardigan option.

What you’ll love: It’s made from 100% acrylic and is machine-washable. It adds a layer of style to any wardrobe due to its V-neck design, making it perfect for school uniforms or casual use.

What you should consider: A few users mentioned that the material is a little scratchy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cardigan sweater for girls for the money

Amazon Essentials Girls and Toddlers Uniform Cardigan Sweater

What you need to know: This toddler’s cardigan from Amazon Essentials is the perfect choice for those looking for a simple cardigan to pair with already existing outfits.

What you’ll love: It’s made from 100% cotton and is machine washable. It is an Amazon brand, so it’s affordable while still maintaining decent quality.

What you should consider: A few users have mentioned that the sizes run small, so you should size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top cardigan sweater for boys for the money

Jones New York Boys Shawl Collar Cardigan Sweater

What you need to know: This shawl cardigan sweater is a good cooler weather option at an affordable price.

What you’ll love: It comes in two distinct pattern options and features ribbed sleeves and a large lapel to keep your child warm.

What you should consider: A few users have mentioned that the fabric construction might be cheap and can come undone quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Imily Bela Girls Cardigan Open Front Popcorn Knit Long Sleeve Sweaters

What you need to know: This open-front popcorn cardigan from Imily Bela is a fun, stylish option with a cute flair.

What you’ll love: Its popcorn style makes it super soft and quite warm. It’s a great layering option that kids can use at school or at home. It also comes in several colors, making it easy to match with any wardrobe.

What you should consider: Make sure to read the washing instructions carefully to avoid degrading the quality after every wash.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

