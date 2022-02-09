Which chimney-cleaning log is best?

Everyone loves the warm glow of a fireplace in the winter, but if you enjoy wood fires often, you’ll eventually need to clean your chimney. Chimney-cleaning logs make the process easy. Simply light the log as if it were regular firewood and it will get rid of any gunky creosote that’s accumulated in your chimney.

The best chimney-cleaning logs will burn clean without any unpleasant odor. The Pine Mountain Creosote Buster log is the top pick because it’s easy to use and made from renewable resources.

What to know before you buy a chimney-cleaning log

How chimney-cleaning logs work

Over time, regular use of your wood-burning stove or fireplace will cause a buildup of creosote, a toxic, tar-like substance that could negatively impact your health and increase the risk of a fire in your home. Scrubbing the fireplace with a chimney brush can clear away small amounts of the residue, but to thoroughly clean your chimney, you’ll need to call a professional chimney sweep and use a chimney-cleaning log.

Chimney-cleaning logs dry out and loosen the tar using a blend of minerals and chemical additives that are released when the log is set ablaze. After the chimney-cleaning log is used up, the heat from subsequent fires will continue to chip away at the remaining creosote. Most brands claim that regularly using a chimney-cleaning log can reduce creosote buildup by up to 50 percent.

Things to consider

Although chimney-cleaning logs are great for drying out and loosening creosote residue, they are not a replacement for a professional chimney cleaning. Instead, using one of these logs at least once per season will reduce the frequency of necessary cleanings and make the chimney sweep’s job easier. In addition to cleaning, these technicians are trained to inspect the flue and recommend repairs, tasks that can’t be completed by a chimney-cleaning log alone. Chimney-cleaning logs will only work in wood-burning fireplaces – they should never be used to clean gas or electric fireplaces.

What to look for in a quality chimney-cleaning log

Fireplace compatibility

Most chimney-cleaning logs are designed to work with nearly any type of fireplace and flue pipe, but check the product details to make sure your chimney is compatible. Misusing a chimney-cleaning log can reduce its effectiveness and lead to an unpleasant odor in your home.

Frequency of use

When choosing a chimney-cleaning log, check the instructions to see how often the brand suggests using it. In most cases, this will depend on how regularly you use your fireplace. If you only light a fire once or twice a week during the winter months, using a log once a year is probably sufficient. If you use your fireplace on a daily basis, most brands recommend at least one log every two months.

Certifications

Look for chimney-cleaning logs that have been classified, recognized or listed by Underwriters Laboratories, otherwise known as UL. These products have met rigorous safety standards and have been evaluated by a third-party, non-profit organization.

Quantity

Many brands will sell their chimney-cleaning logs in value packs of four or more. Considering the logs’ lengthy shelf life, this can be a great way to save cash if you enjoy regular fires.

How much you can expect to spend on a chimney-cleaning log

Chimney-cleaning logs are relatively affordable, especially if you buy them in bulk. Most people can expect to spend around $10-$20 per log.

Chimney-cleaning log FAQ

How often should I clean my chimney?

A. Most experts recommend having your chimney cleaned by a chimney sweep at least once a year. In the meantime, a chimney-cleaning log can help clear away the buildup of creosote.

How can I tell that my chimney needs cleaning?

A. There are a number of tell-tale signs that it’s time to clean your chimney. The accumulation of black spots on the walls of your fireplace, fires that won’t start easily and smoke that doesn’t rise are all signs that it’s time to use a chimney-cleaning log and schedule an appointment with a local chimney-sweep.

Are chimney-cleaning logs safe?

A. When used correctly, chimney-cleaning logs are thought to be very safe products. That being said, don’t inhale the smoke released by the logs as it contains chemicals that could irritate the throat or cause nausea.

What’s the best chimney-cleaning log to buy?

Top chimney-cleaning log

Pine Mountain Creosote Buster

What you need to know: These popular chimney-cleaning logs are effective and easy to use.

What you’ll love: The mineral powder used in the log changes into a gas that clings to creosote residue. Made in the United States, these chimney-cleaning logs release 80 percent less carbon monoxide than regular cordwood.

What you should consider: This log can release an unpleasant odor, so many people suggest opening a window before trying it out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top chimney-cleaning log for the money

Creosote Sweeping Log 4-Pack

What you need to know: This multi-pack offers great bang for your buck if you use your fireplace on a regular basis.

What you’ll love: One of the very first chimney-cleaning logs on the market, this effective product is easy-to-use, non-toxic and UL-classified. The Creosote Sweeping Log is also compatible with all types of flue pipes.

What you should consider: It can be difficult to get these logs burning.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Duraflame Flue Renew Firelog

What you need to know: Another solid option, this chimney-cleaning log is backed by a well-known manufacturer and comes with a one-year warranty.

What you’ll love: Adding one of these logs towards the end of a wood fire can considerably reduce the amount of creosote buildup in your chimney. After the initial burn, any remaining pieces of the log will continue to work during subsequent fires.

What you should consider: This log is a bit more expensive than other products.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

