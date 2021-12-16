BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Which high-end gift for your girlfriend is best?

Keeping up with your girlfriend’s gift-giving skills while trying to choose something that she’ll value can create undue pressure in times of celebration. The task of choosing something that encapsulates all she means to you can be daunting.

A properly thought-out gift can provide material value as well as emotional significance, and may even present opportunities for joint experiences.

Best high-end gift for the gadget-obsessed girlfriend

LG OLED G1 Series Evo TV

This 55-inch smart TV boasts the latest in 4K OLED technology. With 8 million individual pixels and over one billion different colors, the LG Evo offers industry-leading infinite contrast and a brighter viewing experience. Beyond standard luxury features, which this TV has many of, it doubles as an art piece when you’re not cozying up for a movie. The TV is barely over .75 inches thick and seamlessly mounts to your wall to display your favorite pieces of art in stunning detail.

Sold by Amazon

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

The premium materials and sleek design make this hairdryer a pleasure to use and add a dash of fun to any post-shower routine. The Supersonic hair dryer will dry your girlfriend’s hair faster with a lower, more comfortable temperature than comparable models. The Supersonic is designed to leave the user with a confident salon feel, and the included attachments will help your girlfriend become her own stylist.

Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd Gen Portable Speaker

Danish high-end audio company, Bang and Olufsen, has been perfecting the combination of striking style and stunning sound for decades. Unlike most of their products, the Beosound A1 is made to withstand the toughest outdoor environments. It has durable features such as a fully dust and waterproof construction, as well as appealing luxuries like an integrated Alexa voice assistant and a lovely leather carry cord.

Sold by Amazon

Best high-end gift for the girlfriend who loves the outdoors

Vortex Optics Crossfire HD Binoculars

Help your girlfriend capture vivid mental moments in the outdoors with these awesome 10x magnification binoculars from Vortex Optics. If your girlfriend is a fan of the outdoors, especially animals and wildlife, she will love these binoculars. Each lens has multiple different coats of finish to improve light transmission, decrease glare and keep all glass-to-air contact points clean. Plus, each lens has a nitrogen-purging rubber seal that provides ultimate protection from water and fog in any outdoor environment. To top it all off, if your girlfriend wants to take her adventures to the next level, Vortex offers numerous useful accessories from carry-cases to tripods.

Sold by Amazon

Osprey Tempest 20 Backpack

Osprey has been at the forefront of the hiking and adventure industry for years, and the Tempest 20 backpack contains all the technology and innovation they have been perfecting over the years. The Tempest comes with a patented, injection-molded Airscape back panel with die-cut foam that reduces your girlfriend’s load while creating a custom comfortable fit. It also has an adjustable shoulder harness and hip belt that actually move and shift with your body, giving the wearer a truly dynamic fit.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Arc’teryx Oriel Leggings

Like Osprey, Arc’teryx is another pioneer in the hiking and adventure industry, and the Oriel leggings are a great representation of the companies’ hard-earned reputation. These leggings are made from a synthetic fiber that’s engineered for outdoor performance. It’s breathable, lightweight, tear-resistant and hugely stretchy. These leggings, like all of Arc’teryx products, are produced in a certified Fair Trade factory, which means that both your girlfriend and the workers who made them will be happy with these pants. To top it all off, your girlfriend won’t have to sacrifice everyday style for outdoor functionality with the Oriel leggings.

Sold by Amazon

Best high-end gift for the girlfriend who loves the spa

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Bathrobe

Bring the spa home to your girlfriend with this luxurious Barefoot Dreams robe. Made from a thick, soft synthetic weave, this robe is great for drying off or relaxing around the house on a lazy afternoon. This robe has been featured on both Oprah’s “Top Ten Gifts to Give and Receive” and Ellen Degeneres’ “12 Days of Christmas” gift list. With a removable belt, plush shawl collar and the ability to fit someone taller than 6 feet, this robe provides maximum versatility and comfort. On top of that, since this robe is unisex, anyone can get a matching one.

Sold by Amazon

L’Occitane Head-to-Toe Beauty Kit

Help transform your girlfriend’s shower routine into a complete luxurious experience with this L’Occitane fully-body beauty kit. This set is complete with L’Occitane’s famous almond shower oil, its exclusively blended shea butter hand cream, its Aromachologie shampoo and conditioner as well as its luxe Immortelle Divine cream and overnight reset oil-in-serum. The almond oil and shea butter will soften and nourish your girlfriend’s skin while the Immortelle cream and serum firms and protects her skin with essential oils from Helichrysum, also known as Immortelle, grown in Corsica.

Sold by Amazon

NuFace NuBody Skin Toning Device

The NuBody skin-toning device truly delivers the at-home spa experience with cutting-edge, FDA-approved skincare technology. The NuBody device uses advanced microcurrent technology and a hyaluronic acid-based primer to tone, soften and visibly remove unwanted dimples, wrinkles and fine lines. Your girlfriend can also use the primer on its own; since it’s enhanced with phytomoist complex, it will literally retain the water in her skin. Plus, the primer is free of alcohol, parabens, sulfates, gluten and even fragrance, making it safe and clean.

Sold by Amazon and Sephora

