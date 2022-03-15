Which Lego pirate ship is best?

Pirate ships are one of Lego’s most famous building kit themes. They can inspire the minds of young children by offering endless fun in building and rebuilding kits. They’re often huge and require patience and skill, while others are small and simple to construct. Some kits can even be built into multiple ships or other pirate-themed constructions.

Whatever you’re looking for, there are various styles of pirate ships from Lego out there. The best one you can currently buy is the Lego Creator 3-in-1 Pirate Ship.

What to know before you buy a Lego pirate ship

Safety

Legos are small and for some youngsters, tasty-looking. Lego doesn’t recommend children under the age of 3 be given their product as a toy. For this age group, consider Lego Duplo sets, which feature much bigger and less tasty-looking bricks.

Complexity

Despite Legos being deemed safe enough for children 3 and over, Lego also bases its age range recommendations on the complexity of the kit. Some kits feature thousands of pieces with hard-to-follow instructions. In this situation, Lego gives their recommendation as an approximation. However, your child may be younger than this but have more Lego building experience. Use your own knowledge when judging.

Value

Lego kits are usually not budget-friendly; even small kits can be deemed pricey when compared to the end product. However, children can gain valuable skills by building — creativity is always a significant development when building with Lego bricks. Children can fuel their imaginations when rebuilding with their own designs. Additionally, cognitive skills can be improved when following complex instructions.

What to look for in a quality Lego pirate ship

Accessories

A pirate ship Lego kit should have lots of accessories. Things to look out for include a variety of minifigures, animals and other things related to life on the high seas, like treasure chests and maps. Working cannons on the ships always add to the fun and should usually feature on a Lego pirate ship.

Characters

Pirate storytelling always features various and exciting characters. Pirates should be distinguishable from each other, and other creatures and animals should add to this variety. However, the more multiple characters there are, the more likely the set will be expensive.

Number of pieces

Generally, a pirate ship should be pretty big. This means that a pirate ship set should have enough pieces to be built in proportion to the minifigures. The more parts, the more fun in building the ship. However, this also results in a higher price of the set and more complex instructions to be followed.

How much you can expect to spend on a Lego pirate ship

Lego pirate ships can cost up to $500, especially those discontinued by the manufacturer. However, quality sets can be found in the $100-$200 range if you want something more economical. Smaller ships have fewer pieces and can be found for under $100.

Lego pirate ship FAQ

Is a Lego pirate ship a worthwhile purchase?

A. Media reports have stated that Lego can be a sounder investment than silver and gold. This is true when buying a set that has been discontinued by the manufacturer. Themed sets such as pirate ships are definitely a good investment. However, the most popular themed sets are “Star Wars” and Marvel sets.

How can I ensure my purchase is a good investment?

A. You should visit the Lego website and check the date for any themed sets that are about to be discontinued. Buying before this date will result in a jump in value after discontinuation. However, the box should not be opened and the packaging should be pristine. Following delivery, store the package at room temperature away from sunlight. Return any sets that arrive damaged in any way.

What are the best Lego pirate ships to buy?

Top Lego pirate ship

Lego Creator 3-in-1 Pirate Ship

What you need to know: This choice is an awesome pirate ship from the Creator series for anyone 9 years and up.

What you’ll love: This 1,260-piece set is not only a pirate ship but can be rebuilt into a pirates’ inn or the spooky Skull Island. Kids interested in creative building will find hours of entertainment in this kit and can build any completely new model inspired by innovative thinking. This highly detailed model also features three pirate minifigures and a skeleton. The working cannons add extra excitement to play, and it comes at a reasonable price.

What you should consider: Be careful of missing pieces reported by a few online reviewers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Lego pirate ship for the money

Lego Minecraft The Pirate Ship Adventure

What you need to know: Based on the sandbox video game “Minecraft,” this is a smaller set with a distinctive look for anyone from 8 years old.

What you’ll love: This economically priced set can be combined with other sets from the “Minecraft” Lego series to create a wondrous video game-inspired universe. The set features “Minecraft” animals like a dolphin and a sea turtle, and cannons that really fire. Fans of the video game will be happy to see Alex and several “mobs,” such as a prowling zombie.

What you should consider: Those not into the game might not appreciate its pixelated, authentic look.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Lego Ideas Pirates of Barracuda Bay

What you need to know: From the created-by-fans Lego Ideas series, this kit is for older Lego fans from 16 years old and makes a fantastic room display.

What you’ll love: A more complex set with 2,545 pieces, this set is a bit of a behemoth. The manufacturer’s age range recommendation is based on the complexity of the ship. However, it can be attempted by anyone confident in their Lego-building skills. The set is a pirate shipwreck and features numerous minifigures and animals. There are multiple rooms in the wreck, and it can also be rebuilt into another pirate ship.

What you should consider: The set has been retired, so it could be a good investment.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

