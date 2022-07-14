Which pumpkin spice K-Cup is best?

When fall comes around, that means it’s nearly time to bring out the seasonal decorations and definitely time to make tasty autumnal beverages. When people think of fall, the image of a warm, comforting pumpkin-spiced drink tends to come to mind. Luckily, there are now a few ways to get that tasty treat without ever having to leave the comfort of your home. Here are a few K-Cup concepts to help jumpstart the season and keep you focused throughout the shortening days.

What are K-Cups?

K-Cups are generally single-use cartridges that have coffee, tea or hot chocolate placed inside. The cartridges are usually plastic and good for one cup of coffee or tea made using a Keurig. For more information on some of the best K-Cup coffee pods, check the buying guide on BestReviews.

What is pumpkin spice?

Pumpkin spice is a combination of spices typically used during the fall and colder months of the year. These spices include cinnamon, cloves, ginger and more. It is called pumpkin spice because originally, these spices and ingredients were used when baking and flavoring pie, but now it’s so common that the mixed spices often are referred to as “pumpkin spice” without any reference to a real pie.

Caffeinated pumpkin spice K-Cup coffee pods

Caffeine is a stimulant that’s generally accepted as legal and safe within reason. According to the Mayo Clinic, up to around 400 milligrams of caffeine in a single day is viewed as acceptable and safe for most adults. Consult your doctor if you aren’t sure if a caffeinated beverage or treat is right for you. If it isn’t, there are a variety of decaffeinated alternatives to choose from on the market.

Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Seasonal Selections Pumpkin Spice – 32 Count

These K-Cup coffee pods contain lightly roasted caffeinated coffee with a mix of fall flavors like cinnamon and nutmeg. This brand has been committed to fully responsibly sourced coffee since the end of 2020.

San Francisco Bay Coffee Pumpkin Spice – 80 Count

A pumpkin spice treat offered in a medium-to-light roast blend of Arabica coffee by a family-owned company, this product is K-Cup compatible and packaged in compostable pods so it’s a more environmentally friendly alternative to single-use plastics.

Maud’s Pumpkin Spice Coffee – 24 Count

This pod is made with Arabica coffee and ground fair-trade beans with hints of cinnamon and clove. Maud’s is working toward a carbon-neutral future by 2024 and uses solar energy to produce its products and create a more environmentally friendly coffee.

Victor Allen’s Coffee K Cups – 80 Count

Made of Arabica coffee with a medium roast style and no gluten, it’s pumpkin spice flavored with a more obvious flavor profile of cinnamon and pumpkin. The product is Keurig and K-Cup compatible.

Market & Main One Cup Pumpkin Spice – 72 Count

Each pod contains about 125 milligrams of caffeine in a medium-roast flavor containing coffee grounds that were roasted then promptly packaged to ensure freshness. Each cup is less than 10 calories if drunk without additional ingredients such as milk and sugar.

Dunkin’ Donuts Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee – 60 Count

This product is available for a limited amount of time each season and contains a medium-roast level similar to what’s available at the Dunkin’ shops. It’s ideal for the person short on time who can’t make it to the coffee shop in the morning.

Crazy Cups Flavored Coffee Pods – 22 Count

Crazy Cups breaks away from the expected with a pumpkin spice experience that includes vanilla. This vanilla pumpkin spice is a medium roast that’s both gluten-free and sugar-free.

Starbucks K-Cup Coffee Pods – 60 Count

This product is a light roast with six packages of 10-count packs. The coffee is made with Arabica coffee beans and is only available seasonally with the pumpkin spice flavor.

McCafé Pumpkin Spice – 72 Count

This coffee is a light roast made with Arabica coffee beans. The product also makes a sustainability claim that the coffee is responsibly sourced.

Decaffeinated pumpkin spice K-Cup coffee pods

Decaffeinated pumpkin spice K-Cup coffee pods provide flavor and taste without the caffeine. That makes it an ideal option for people who want to avoid caffeine jitters or for those simply looking for a delicious drink before bed.

Crazy Cups Decaf Flavored Coffee – 80 Count

Crazy Cups provides pumpkin spice with a fun twist of caramel. This decaffeinated product comes as a medium roast that’s both vegan and gluten-free.

Door County Coffee & Tea Co. Pumpkin Spice – 10 Count

This product contains no sugar and no carbs in each suggested serving size. The Wisconsin company roasts the beans in small batches to achieve the intended quality and taste.

Organic pumpkin spice K-Cup coffee pods

According to the USDA, USDA-certified organic foods remain in accordance with practices that mandate soil quality to animal control and even regulations on fertilizer. In addition, organic food does not use genetically modified organisms in order to uphold a certain level of quality.

Organic Coffee Co. Gorilla Decaf – 80 Count

This coffee is a light roast. The Organic Coffee Co. is an U.S. family-owned company that uses Arabica coffee beans and is certified USDA organic. The pods in which the coffee is contained are completely commercially compostable.

