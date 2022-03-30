Which trampoline ladders are best?

Trampolines need to be high off the ground, which makes getting up on top of them difficult and uncomfortable for adults, but nigh on impossible for young kids. Purchasing a trampoline ladder not only makes it more comfortable for all ages to reach the fun zone, it also makes getting there safer.

The best trampoline ladder is the N1Fit 3-Step Wide Universal Trampoline Ladder. It’s made of durable, weather- and heat-resistant materials and uses a three-step construction for maximum safety and stability.

What to know before you buy a trampoline ladder

Weight capacity

A trampoline ladder’s weight capacity is its most important aspect. Some ladders are designed for young children only and can easily buckle once they get older. A weight limit of 250-300 pounds or more is preferred, but a 200-pound ladder will do in a pinch and is usually more affordable.

Dimensions

The important dimensions for trampoline ladders are its height, width and pipe diameter.

Height: Ladders usually come in heights of 32-42 inches, though there are some longer options. The height of the ladder and the trampoline need to have a relation that brings the angle of the ladder as close to 70-75 degrees as possible for optimal usage. The ladder should explicitly state what height of trampoline it’s best for. If it doesn’t, check the user reviews or research what works best for your trampoline.

Ladders usually come in heights of 32-42 inches, though there are some longer options. The height of the ladder and the trampoline need to have a relation that brings the angle of the ladder as close to 70-75 degrees as possible for optimal usage. The ladder should explicitly state what height of trampoline it’s best for. If it doesn’t, check the user reviews or research what works best for your trampoline. Width: The width refers to how long the steps are. Wider steps are easier to climb and more balanced but may be a little difficult for very young children to comfortably climb.

The width refers to how long the steps are. Wider steps are easier to climb and more balanced but may be a little difficult for very young children to comfortably climb. Pipe diameter: The thicker the piping on the side, the stronger the trampoline ladder.

What to look for in a quality trampoline ladder

Number of steps

Trampoline ladders have between two and four steps. The more steps a ladder has, the easier and safer it is for younger children to climb.

Step types

Trampoline ladder steps come in two types: flat and round.

Flat steps are typically considered the best option. They’re usually made of tough plastic and have large areas. Both factors contribute to a decreased likelihood of slipping and are more stable for all ages.

steps are typically considered the best option. They’re usually made of tough plastic and have large areas. Both factors contribute to a decreased likelihood of slipping and are more stable for all ages. Round steps are an extension of the metal sides. They’re cheaper to produce but can be uncomfortable on your feet. They can also heat up quickly if they aren’t protected by plastic or a heat-resistant coating.

Accessories

Some trampoline ladders include extra accessories for your trampoline. The most common is a mesh net that hooks to the trampoline’s frame. This is usually used for shoes, but water bottles and phones are also commonly stored. In some cases, ladders also include loop stakes to secure the feet of the trampoline to the earth.

How much you can expect to spend on a trampoline ladder

Trampoline ladders are affordable additions to your jumping station. Many cost less than $30, though the quality may be suspect. The best options are found for no more than $50-$60.

Trampoline ladder FAQ

Do trampoline ladders need to touch the ground?

A. Yes, for several reasons. The biggest is ease of use. A ladder that doesn’t touch the ground will swing around when stepped on, which is also a huge safety hazard. The other safety hazard is weight limits of ladders are only applicable if the ladder is firmly secured to the ground. The hooks that attach to the ladder can and will snap off if too much weight is applied with ground stability.

What are the best materials for trampoline ladders?

A. Nearly all trampoline ladders are made of steel, with some using plastics for the rungs rather than additional steel. However, the steel can be either galvanized or powder coated. Powder-coated steel can be designed in a few colors while galvanized steel cannot; otherwise, both are essentially the same. Regarding plastic steps, your best bet is to check the user reviews to gauge their quality.

What angle is best for trampoline ladders?

A. You want an angle that’s roughly 70-75 degrees. The closer a trampoline ladder gets to 90 degrees, the more difficult it becomes to go from the final step to the trampoline’s exterior pole. It’s also more difficult to go from the trampoline to the ladder on your way back down.

What’s the best trampoline ladder to buy?

Top trampoline ladder

N1Fit 3-Step Wide Universal Trampoline Ladder

What you need to know: This trampoline ladder is sturdy, weather-resistant and fits most trampolines.

What you’ll love: The bars and hooks are made of high-durability galvanized steel while the steps are constructed of heavy-duty plastic. It includes the tools required for assembly. The materials are heat-resistant to prevent deterioration and burns. The three-step design is safer than two-step models and easier for younger children to use.

What you should consider: It has a low weight limit of only 200 pounds. Some consumers had difficulties assembling the ladder. The steps may not be flat depending on the angle of the ladder.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top trampoline ladder for the money

Gardenature 2-Step Wide-Step Trampoline Ladder

What you need to know: This two-step trampoline ladder makes a great budget pick.

What you’ll love: The hooks fit most trampoline bars and the 39-inch length is long enough for most trampoline heights. It has a solid 250-pound weight limit. The flat bottom resists sinking into soft ground. It’s rust-resistant. It has a lifetime warranty that covers many issues.

What you should consider: Some consumers had difficulty assembling the ladder. The steps may dig into feet at odd angles. The two-step design is difficult for small children to use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Skywalker Trampolines 3-Rung Ladder Accessory Kit

What you need to know: This trampoline ladder includes some excellent accessories.

What you’ll love: This ladder comes with a large mesh storage bag for shoes that can be attached to the trampoline. It also includes four loop stakes for securing your trampoline firmly to the ground. It’s made of galvanized steel for high durability.

What you should consider: The metal construction is quick to heat up in hot climates and direct sunlight. Its weight limit is low at 200 pounds.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

