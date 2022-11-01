Which white tennis skirts are best?

Any fan of the rebirth of 1980s fashion can easily recognize and appreciate the appeal of the tennis skirt. While their forgiving fabrics and relaxed pleats make white tennis skirts ideal for the tennis court, they’re also a superb style choice for streetwear.

Another popular option is a tennis skort, which is a tennis skirt with workout shorts attached. If you pair a white pleated tennis skirt with a chic shirt and jewelry, you’ll be ready to go for a fun day date with friends. Or you can pull on your favorite tennis skort to win a few rounds on the court.

If you’re looking for a classic shape and a flowy drape, the Pleated Tennis Skirts for Women with Pockets could be exactly what you need. It has plenty of stretch for maximum movement, and the pockets allow you to keep personal items within close reach.

What to know before you buy a white tennis skirt

For sport or pleasure

As you shop for a white tennis skirt, it’s a good idea to consider if you’re planning on wearing one for playing a round of tennis or for a daytime hangout with friends. If you want to look classy out on the tennis court, grab your racquet, some tennis balls and pick a skirt with plenty of movement. However, if you want a smart white skirt for a more casual outing, you may want to choose something slightly different. Athletic skirts or tennis skorts need to be breathable and durable to outlast a competitive game. Tennis skirts for everyday wear can have a little less flexibility and give.

Desired length

White tennis skirts have some variety when it comes to length. If you’re playing tennis, there are no strict regulations for skirts in professional tennis or casual games. So, you can choose something that fits correctly and offers enough coverage for your preferences. Typically, they are between 11 to 15 inches long, which can suit a range of preferences. Your best choice is for enough coverage to ensure you’re comfortable but not so much that it interferes with your game.

Brands

There are plenty of brands in the athletic wear industry to choose from. Some brands create athletic clothing that’s specific to playing tennis, while others create clothing items for several different sports. Others even create athleisure clothing that’s meant for casual wear rather than for sports. Here are some of the top brands to consider when choosing a white tennis skirt.

Nike is a well-known brand and has several different kinds of athletic wear for various sports. They also have more casual wear for lounging. Nike tennis skirts are great for playing a round of tennis with friends.

What to look for in a quality white tennis skirt

Movability and durability

Above all, a white tennis skirt must move with your body without pulling or restricting your game. Granted, if you plan on wearing it to school or out with friends, it doesn’t need to allow for the same amount of activity as is necessary during a tennis match. Still, flexibility and sturdy craftsmanship are key.

Pockets

Pockets are great to have, whether you’re playing a tennis match or hanging out with friends. Nike tennis skirts often have convenient pockets for holding your phone or extra tennis balls. But make sure the pockets aren’t bulky or uncomfortable. You don’t want them protruding or distracting your gameplay. Many athleticwear companies include pockets in their tennis skirts, but this isn’t always the case. Make sure to check the pictures and product description if this is important to you.

Squat-proof design

Many people look for “squat-proof” workout shorts and pants, meaning when you bend down into a squat, the fabric does not have any transparency. You may buy a pair of workout shorts only to realize later that they don’t provide as much coverage as expected. While you can wear spandex, the best white tennis skirt won’t have any transparency and will be fully “squat-proof.” Higher-end pleated tennis skirts use thick material that will ensure you feel confident wearing them.

Skirts with shorts

Most tennis skirts and tennis skorts come with spandex shorts attached. However, this isn’t always the case. Some tennis skirts only have a skirt with pockets on the waist for tennis balls and personal items. This minimal design used to be the norm. However, it has since given way to the more popular athletic “skort,” or skirt with shorts attached. Look for a tennis skirt with shorts to ensure you have support, coverage and likely some extra pockets, too.

How much you can expect to spend on a white tennis skirt

You can find a lot of fantastic white tennis skirts and tennis skorts between $15-$30. If you want something name-brand or high-end, something in the $50-$75 range is realistic.

White tennis skirt FAQ

Are tennis skirts supposed to be tight?

A. They should have a snug fit but not overly tight. A tennis skirt should always have some room for the user to move. Some tennis players opt for wearing additional compression shorts underneath, but the skirt should be tight enough to stay up without restricting movement.

Are tennis skirts still in style?

A. Absolutely! Tennis skirts are pretty much in style whether you’re playing the game or staying cool on a warm day. Trends around tennis skirts may come and go, but ultimately they’re a fashion staple that will stand the test of time in any wardrobe.

Is a tennis skirt the same as a golf skirt?

A. No, tennis skirts offer more movement than golf skirts, and both have different features. For example, Nike tennis skirts allow the wearer to run, squat, pivot, twist and more. They also have spots for you to put extra balls for your match. Nike golf skirts are designed for walking, bending over and twisting when you swing your club.

What’s the best white tennis skirt to buy?

Top white tennis skirt

Pleated Tennis Skirts for Women with Pockets

What you need to know: With three pockets and a built-in shorts liner, this pleated tennis skirt is great for tennis players or anyone wanting some casual sporty style.

What you’ll love: It has a wide elastic band and plenty of pleats, making this skirt flattering in for various shapes and sizes. The polyester and spandex material blend creates stretch and breathability. Three pockets give you space for holding keys, a phone, balls or anything else you need on the go.

What you should consider: Some users say this pleated tennis skirt runs small and isn’t ideal for “pear-shaped” figures.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top white tennis skirt for the money

Toumett Women’s Tennis Skirts Lightweight Pleated Athletic Skorts

What you need to know: This affordable, straightforward skirt with stretchy inner shorts is great for the gym or a tennis round. It’s also perfect for a summer day with friends at the beach.

What you’ll love: The outer skirt has a soft, pleated drape, and the inner shorts are fixed. You’ll feel chic in the mini length and love being able to use the pockets for personal items or extra balls. The high-rise cut is flattering and will keep you comfortable through sweat sessions on the court or days out with your friends.

What you should consider: One of the pockets is sewn upside down to hold tennis balls. Some users felt the sizing ran a little large.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Nike Women’s NikeCourt Dri-FIT Pleated Tennis Skirt

What you need to know: This mid-rise white pleated tennis skirt is ideal for showing off your style while you play a tennis match or get in a workout. It has a comfortable yet snug fit and a few convenient pockets, too.

What you’ll love: The material is made using Nike Dri-FIT technology, so it effectively wicks away sweat, keeping you dry when you break a sweat. The thick band stores tennis balls perfectly. The pleated design is fun and flattering, and it comes in purple, black and white.

What you should consider: It only has one side pocket, so it may not be a good option if you plan on carrying more than a few personal items.

Where to buy: Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

