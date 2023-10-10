BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.
The Amazon October sale is here, and plenty of toy deals are live right now — and selling quickly. Some top toys of 2023 are already fluctuating from in-stock to out-of-stock, so act fast if you see something you like. Our list of the best toys for kids includes brand-new 2023 toy releases, figurines from popular children’s shows, Amazon bestsellers and, of course, a few standout toys we just really love.
Hot holiday toys
Bitzee 17% OFF
Who needs a real pet when you can just have 15 in the palm of your hand? Bitzee is a fun interactive toy that reacts to real-world inputs such as touching and shaking. The more you play, the more pets you get to interact with from bunnies to turtles and even a unicorn!
LEGO Star Wars X-Wing 19% OFF
Hop into your favorite sci-fi movie with this awesome building set inspired by Star Wars. This over 400-piece set comes with everything you need to build the iconic starship that everyone loves. It also comes with 4 mini-figures to help ensure that the fun doesn’t just end after the ship is built!
Furby Purple 30% OFF
Looking for a toy that will have you saying aww with every interaction? The Furby is the perfect pick-up for your kids this prime day. Responds to movement and talking with over 600 different responses including dancing and singing. It even includes 15 cute accessories to customize its look in unique ways.
Learning Resources Primary Science Lab Set 32% OFF
STEM concepts have never been more fun to learn thanks to this fun set that teaches the fundamentals behind scientific principles. With 22 pieces of equipment and instructions for 10 different experiments, this is a must-have for kids who want to explore the wonders of our world.
More Hot Holiday Toy Deals
- Hot Wheels Spider Man Web-Car Launcher 39% OFF
- GUND Official Paw Patrol Zuma 38% OFF
- Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad 11% OFF
Vehicles
Many kids are enthralled with vehicles, from trains and planes to trucks and wagons. You’ll find all kinds of vehicle-themed toys on offer, including basic trucks and train sets for little ones to zippy remote control cars for older children.
- Mattel Thomas and Friends Launch and Loop Toy Train Set 44% OFF
- Orrente Remote Control Car 60% OFF + 15% OFF COUPON
- CAT Toys Official CAT Little Machines 40% OFF
- Lego Technic Monster Jam Megalodon Set 14% OFF
- Green Toys Wagon 12% OFF
- Dinobros Dinosaur Car Toy 50% OFF
Board games and puzzles
Maybe the child in your life likes quiet solo play with a jigsaw puzzle, or perhaps you’re hoping to have some lively family board game nights. Whatever you’re looking for, here’s the place to find excellent early deals on board games and puzzles.
- Hasbro Monopoly 32% OFF
- Hasbro Connect 4 22% OFF
- Jax Ltd. Sequence 53% OFF
- Melissa & Doug Self-Correcting Alphabet Wooden Puzzles 32% OFF
- Melissa & Doug Classic Wooden Peg Puzzles 30% OFF
Outdoor toys
It’s important for children to get plenty of outdoor time, and these outdoor toys encourage that. Plus, the mess kids inevitably make stays out of the house, so everyone’s a winner.
- Zerhunt Bubble Machine 52% OFF
- Kakamelon Blue Bubble Gun 22% OFF
- Step2 Cascading Cove Sand and Water Table 20% OFF
- Tiny Land Kids Fort-Building Kit 20% OFF
- RaboSky Bean Bag Toss Game 15% OFF
Arts and crafts
Encourage children’s creative sides with these arts and crafts toys. From old favorites, such as Play-Doh for little kids, to more intricate craft sets and supplies for young artists, there’s something to suit most youngsters.
- Melissa & Doug On the Go Water Wow! 32% OFF
- Skillmatics Art and Craft Activity Foil Fun Animals 32% OFF
- Play-Doh Peppa Pig Stylin’ Set 8% OFF
- Crayola Sprinkle Art Shaker 41% OFF
- Coodoo Water Marbling Paint Kit for Kids 42% OFF
Pretend play
Pretend play is an important part of child development. While kids don’t truly need anything but their imaginations to play pretend, there are plenty of toys that can enhance their experience.
- Click N’ Play Toy Puppy Set 31% + 10% OFF
- Melissa & Doug Wooden Make-a-Cake Mixer Set 30% OFF
- LeapFrog Clean Sweep Learning Caddy 30% OFF
- Melissa & Doug Examine and Treat Pet Vet Play Set 30% OFF
- Melissa & Doug Top & Bake Wooden Pizza Counter 38% OFF 8
- Melissa & Doug Blues Clues & You! Time for Glasses Play Set 80% OFF
- Melissa & Doug 11-Piece Coffee Set 43% OFF
Educational toys and books
Yes, it’s fine for kids to have toys that are just for fun. However, it doesn’t hurt to have some toys in the mix that teach your children something. Alongside discounts on educational toys, you’ll also find some great deals on books for kids.
- VTech KidiBeats Drum Set 42% OFF
- Fisher-Price Laugh and Learn Magic Color Mixing Bowl 50% OFF
- Melissa & Doug Blue’s Clues & You! Wooden Magnetic Picture Game 70% OFF
- Melissa & Doug Blue’s Clues & You! Children’s Book 17% OFF
- Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Piggy Bank 36% OFF
- Sassy Stacks of Circles Stacking Ring 31% OFF
- VTech Drop and Go Dump Truck 30% OFF
- Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Controller 30% OFF
- VTech Turn and Learn Driver 45% OFF
- Melissa & Doug Children’s Book “Poke-A-Dot: Who’s in the Ocean?” 45% OFF
- VTech Let’s Go Rescue Pup 11% OFF
- Snap Circuits Jr. SC-100 Electronics Exploration Kit 17% OFF
- Sillbird Robot STEM Project 15%
Building toys
Not only are building toys great for developing fine motor skills in young kids and teaching children of all ages to follow instructions, but they can also be great fun. While kids can follow the instructions to create exactly what’s shown on the box, they can also build their own inventions, which encourages creativity.
- Lego City Rocket Launch Center 17% OFF
- Thames & Kosmos Jurassic World Dominion Flying Pterosaur 24% OFF
- Mega Bloks Fisher-Price Toddler Block Toys 20% OFF
- QLT Flower House Building Set 54% OFF
- Snap Circuits BRIC: Structures 53% OFF
Dolls, action figures and playsets
Whether your child has a love of all things Barbie or they’re into superhero action figures, there’s plenty on offer ahead of the fall Prime sale. These kinds of toys encourage imaginative play, and many feature favorite characters from movies and TV shows.
- Jurassic World Toys Dominion Sound Slashin Therizinosaurus 47% OFF
- Mattel Jurassic World Lost World Jurassic Park Concavenator 5% OFF
- Polly Pocket Compact Playset Soccer Squad 12% OFF
- Imaginext DC Super Friends Batman Toy Gotham City Jail 13% OFF
- Gabby’s Dollhouse Baby Box Cat Craft-A-Riffic Room 40% OFF
- My Little Pony Mini World Magic Compact Creation Critter Corner Toy 44% OFF
- Disney Doorables Pixar Fest Collection 47% OFF
- Mattel Lightyear Toys Jr. Zap Patrol Izzy Hawthorne 42% OFF
- Barbie Soccer Fashion Doll 44% OFF
- Barbie Marine Biologist Doll 42% OFF
- Barbie Careers Pediatrician 22% OFF
- Disney Princess Moana 22% OFF
- Disney Mickey Collectible Friends Set 40% OFF
