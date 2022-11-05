Which Christmas pajama pants are best?

Only a handful of holidays have their own special pajama pants. Christmas is one of them. Christmas pajama pants are cozy, comfortable and depict themes and characters that are synonymous with the holiday. One pair that is both comfy and cheery is the Lazy One Pajama Pants that feature a gnome surrounded by Christmas trees and toadstools. These pants earn top marks because they are made of cotton and are preshrunk so there is no need to fret over the sizes.

What to know before you buy Christmas pajama pants

Various pant styles

Christmas pajama pants are just like lounge pants, meaning they come in many different styles, not just the holiday patterns. The styles of pajamas can have pockets, drawstring, banded cuffs near the ankles and buttoned fly. Some Christmas pajama pants may have all these details that are mentioned, or only a few. Most, if not all, of these features within these styles have a purpose, however, a buttoned fly may be sewn on for decoration and is not functional.

Fabrics to consider

Because these types of pajama pants are often worn during December, warmer fabrics are most commonly used. Fabrics like flannel and cotton are popular, as well as fleece and polyester. These fabrics work well in keeping your lower half warm, not to mention they are very soft. But if you are worried about getting too hot, opt for cotton as a more breathable choice.

Patterns and designs

It wouldn’t be Christmas without the traditional candy canes, snowmen and of course, Santa Claus printed on your pajama pants. From humorous to girly, Christmas pajama pants have so many characters, graphic prints and designs to choose from. Some of the most popular patterns and graphics include characters from Disney, as well as reindeer, snowflakes and holiday lights.

What to look for in quality Christmas pajama pants

Attention to detail

Details like the stitching and the quality of the graphic print can help determine if a pair of Christmas pajama pants are worth the price. Be sure to check all the stitching, especially at the hem of the pant leg. Poor stitching can lead to unraveling early on and tears near where the fabric has been sewn. If you select a pair with a print, look how well it is embedded in the fabric and if it might be prone to fading or transferring onto other clothes in the wash.

Ideal for lounging

Comfort is very important when it comes to Christmas pajama pants and they should be the kind of clothing you’ll want to wear all day. That being said, pants made with soft fabric that is not too constricting are ideal. Christmas pajama pants should be comfortable enough to lounge in, whether you are wearing them while unwrapping presents or enjoying lazy weekends in the winter.

Family photo-worthy

Many people enjoy getting matching sets or the same pajamas for Christmas day photos with the family. High-quality fabric like flannel and basic prints do well in photographs. Find pajama pants that come in many sizes, from kids to adults, so that your family can buy themselves a pair, too. Also, the selection of sizes is beneficial if you are planning to give pajama pants as gifts for friends and family.

How much you can expect to spend on Christmas pajama pants

Christmas pajama pants are not too expensive, with most costs ranging from $15-$30.

Christmas pajama pants FAQ

Should I order a size up in them?

A. If you prefer to have looser-fitting pajama pants, ordering a size up is recommended. However, double check the size charts and see if the pajama pants you are interested in are preshrunk. Also, consider ordering a size up if the fabric is 100% cotton as cotton is known to shrink when washed and dried.

How do I prevent static with Christmas pajama pants?

A. When cleaning your pajama pants, dry them by laying them out to air dry or on the low heat cycle of your dryer with dryer balls or fabric softener sheets to prevent static electricity from happening.

Do all Christmas pajama pants have a drawstring?

A. Most pajama pants do have a drawstring to help adjust the size. Not all pajama pants have elastic waistbands, so the drawstring comes in handy during these times. If the drawstring is uncomfortable, it can always be removed by pulling the string out of the pants.

What are the best Christmas pajama pants to buy?

Top Christmas pajama pants

Lazy One Pajama Pants

What you need to know: A funny and festive pair of pajama pants with many novelty themes to choose from.

What you’ll love: These pants include sizes up to 3XL, with pockets and an elastic waistband. They are colorful and definitely not your traditional Christmas pajamas.

What you should consider: Some users mention that the color quality from the print and fabric fades after regular washing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Christmas pajama pants for the money

Just Love Plush Pajama Pants

What you need to know: These are soft fleece pajama pants in classic holiday graphics that will have you staying cozy all day.

What you’ll love: This is a more affordable pair of fuzzy pajama pants that is not only comfortable to wear, but looks great in those Christmas day unwrapping photos, too.

What you should consider: The thick fleece may be too warm for some to sleep in, making them better for lounging.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dr. Seuss The Grinch Christmas Santa Pajama Pants

What you need to know: Comfortable pajama pants featuring a Christmas character favorite loved by kids and parents.

What you’ll love: This pair is an all-cotton, jogger pajama style with cuffed pant legs at the ankles, pockets and drawstring. The graphic print shows the Grinch in his Santa outfit, ready to cause mischief.

What you should consider: The sizes for these pajama pants are limited.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

