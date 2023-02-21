Which heart locket necklace is best?

A heart-shaped locket takes jewelry up a notch by adding a unique sentimental component. Whether you’re buying a heart locket for a lover, friend, family member or even yourself, the picture or message placed inside makes the necklace one of a kind. Getting a photo to be just the right size and shape for the locket shows you’re willing to go that extra mile. For the best of the best, take a look at the Gem Stone King Locket Pendant Necklace.

What to know before you buy a heart locket necklace

What goes inside the locket

Online ordering makes it easy to simply click a button and have a photo added to a locket when you purchase it, but having the seller put the picture in isn’t always an option, and if it is, it might cost extra. Some sellers offer to print the photo directly onto the metal, while others will print and cut photo paper to fit the size of the locket. If the installation is not included, you’ll have to put the picture in yourself.

Alternatively, you may forego the photo and have the locket engraved inside with a meaningful name or message.

Metals and stones

The type of metal a locket is made from affects both its price and durability. Gold is one of the most expensive options and comes in three colors, while silver generally costs less and comes in one color. Silver will have to be cared for with silver polish to keep from tarnishing. Some pieces of jewelry are gold- or silver-plated on the outside with a less expensive material such as stainless steel or nickel on the inside to help lower the overall cost. If you want the locket to feature diamonds or precious stones, this will also raise the price.

Size

The smaller the locket, the smaller the photo or engraving has to be. It’s also important to remember that photographs aren’t heart-shaped, so you need to select a picture with a big enough background to be cropped accordingly without cutting off the main subject(s). The average locket size is somewhere around 3/4- by 3/4-inch, which doesn’t provide a lot of space.

What to look for in a quality heart locket necklace

Sturdy craftsmanship

Whether the locket closes using a magnet or a metal mechanism, you’ll want it to stay shut. Often, cheap lockets start to fall open over time, and in some cases come loose and separate at the hinge. A high-quality locket can stand up to repeated opening and closing without signs of wear.

Stamped metal

A way to determine if an item is made from real gold or silver is to check for the stamp. Authentic sterling silver is stamped with the number 925. Gold is often stamped with its karat number, such as 10K or 14K.

Matching chain

A quality locket comes with a chain as good as the locket. A cheap chain might not look bad all by itself, but it stands out next to a high-quality pendant. A quality chain is also important to ensure that the clasp doesn’t break.

How much you can expect to spend on a heart locket necklace

A heart locket necklace can cost $25-$600, depending on the metals used. One way to lower the cost is by opting for a vintage locket instead of a new one.

Heart locket necklace FAQ

Are lockets waterproof?

A. It’s best to take a locket off before showering or swimming. Even if the closure is secure, you run the risk of the water harming the picture inside or affecting the metal.

How many pictures will fit inside a locket?

A. This depends on the locket’s design. Lockets generally fit at least one picture, sometimes two. There are lockets, however, with additional framing that fit four or more photographs, viewable when you unfold the locket all the way out.

What is this plastic piece inside my locket?

A. Some heart lockets come with heart-shaped plastic inserts you remove before placing the photo(s) inside. These “stencils” help you to figure out what size your photograph needs to be, then they’re reinserted in the locket to serve as protective covers for the photo(s).

What’s the best heart locket necklace to buy?

Top heart locket necklace

Gem Stone King Heart Locket Necklace

What you need to know: This elegant heart-shaped sterling silver locket has beautiful flowers engraved on the front.

What you’ll love: The design is classic and comes with a 28-inch chain. It only measures 1.5 inches, making it light to wear every day. There’s a space to hold two photos.

What you should consider: Some users said that the hinge could be a bit flimsy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top heart locket necklace for the money

Medwise Sterling Silver Angel Wings Locket Necklace

What you need to know: This heart-shaped sterling silver locket has the words “Always in my heart” engraved on the front.

What you’ll love: The locket is well-made and has beautiful engraving on the front. It comes with an 18-inch chain, which is adjustable within 2 inches.

What you should consider: It only holds one photo.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Amazon Collection Sterling Silver Polished Heart Locket Pendant Necklace

What you need to know: This elegant heart-shaped sterling silver locket comes on an 18-inch chain.

What you’ll love: The design is classic, and the locket is well-made. It has a hidden hinge at the back and is rhodium-plated to prevent tarnishing. It can hold two photos.

What you should consider: You’ll have to insert the picture yourself and it can be a little difficult.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

