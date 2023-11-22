The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday laptop deals

If you have been holding out on buying a laptop for your business or to do your schoolwork on, you’ve made the right choice to wait for this year’s Black Friday laptop deals. The massive annual sale officially kicks off on the Friday after Thanksgiving and generally carries on throughout the weekend, concluding with Cyber Monday.

You can save now on laptops from top brands, such as Lenovo, Acer and Samsung, but you must act quickly as they sell out fast. We’ve tested plenty of laptops throughout the year and know when a bargain is too good to miss. Here are some of the best Black Friday laptop deals we could find.

Laptop deals under $500

Some people assume that laptops cost a fortune. While that is definitely true for the most powerful models, you can easily pick up an excellent laptop for under $500 — even when it isn’t Black Friday. However, with significant deals going on now, you’re likely to find pricier laptops within your budget.

This laptop is an excellent choice for a college student or someone running a small business. It has enough power to handle most of the common tasks and only weighs 5.5 pounds. It has a 15.6-inch display, 512GB hard drive and an Intel Core i5 U series central processing unit.

If you want an excellent laptop that instantly turns into a tablet, this gadget is perfect for you. The 14-inch display flips over completely, giving you a large, portable tablet that is compatible with interactive pens and touch.

A Chromebook is a good choice if you don’t want the hassle of dealing with Microsoft’s Windows and frequent app updates. This 14-inch laptop uses Google’s Chrome OS, has a rechargeable battery that lasts about 12 hours and has 8GB of RAM.

Laptop deals under $1,000

Before investing in anything, you should have a firm budget. That gets a bit tricky when it comes to laptops, as prices can seemingly change overnight. During the Black Friday sale, you’ll get a lot more bang for your buck — especially if your budget is up to $1,000.

Microsoft’s gadgets have been a bit of a hit-or-miss affair outside of gaming and apps. But one of its most successful devices is the Surface, which is a laptop and tablet in one. The 13-inch touchscreen folds over to convert into a laptop, has 256GB of storage, runs on Windows 11 and has 8GB of RAM.

If you are looking for a gaming laptop that’s under $1,000, this Black Friday is your lucky day. The Strix G15 has a 15-inch display with a 1,444-hertz refresh rate, uses an AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS processor and provides excellent graphics thanks to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card.

LG isn’t as well-known for its laptops as it is for its TVs and audio systems. However, this laptop is an excellent deal if you are looking for a powerful laptop. It uses an AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor, comes with 16GB of RAM and has an AMD Radeon graphics card.

Laptop deals under $1,500

When it comes to technology, sometimes the most expensive model is the best. But what do you do when the best model exceeds your $1,500 budget? Well, that’s why you wait for Black Friday and grab one of these excellent discounts.

Microsoft’s Surface laptop is an excellent gadget if you want access to everything you need quickly. This version has a 13.5-inch touchscreen, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It runs on Windows 11 and comes in four colors.

If you are an avid content creator, MSI has the perfect laptop for you. The 16-inch display has a hinge so that it can lay flat on a surface, making it easy to see notes or a script without the display being in the way. In addition to the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, it uses an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

With a generous 15.6-inch display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, this gaming laptop is the perfect tool for portable entertainment. It uses a 13th-generation Intel Evo i7 processor, a super powerful Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics card and 16GB of RAM. Storage is also no problem, as it comes with a 1TB solid-state drive.

Laptop deals under $2000

If you have been eyeing a laptop that’s at the top of your range, now could be the best time to snag one at a steep discount. Most of the powerful laptops are normally priced well beyond $2,000, which some of the Black Friday deals below now bring within your grasp.

This is the gaming laptop you have been waiting for. At a steep 38% off, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better deal on any other gaming laptop. Running on Windows 11, it has a 15.6-inch display with a 240 Hz refresh rate, uses a 12th-generation Intel 14-Core i7 processor and comes with the beastly Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti graphics card.

There are only a few laptops that are perfectly suited for almost anything, and this Galaxy Book3 Pro is one of them. The 16-inch display is powered by a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 2.20-gigahertz processor, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive. While it doesn’t have a gaming graphics card, it will have no issues running them.

This is the ultimate laptop if you are a content creator or a digital artist. For starters, the laptop has a 15-inch 4K display, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card and an Intel Core i7 processor. But there is also a secondary display above the keyboard that’s compatible with a stylus and slightly tilts.

Who has the best Black Friday laptop deals?

This can be a tricky question to answer, as it depends on what you are looking for. The cheapest isn’t always the best, but then again, it’s possible to find an excellent laptop much cheaper than the original price. However, Amazon tends to have the best Black Friday prices, while checking directly with the manufacturers should also indicate if the discounted price is worth it.

Why trust our recommendations?

BestReviews is a team of experts, product testers, writers and editors who are passionate about finding the best products at the best prices so you can shop quickly and confidently. We stay on top of the latest trends, compare prices from various retailers and evaluate many of the products ourselves in the BestReviews Testing Lab to bring you the most relevant information.

