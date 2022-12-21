Which La Mer gift sets are best?

Founded in 1994, La Mer has been at the vanguard of the luxury skincare industry for almost three decades. Known for their natural, rare and luxurious ingredients, La Mer produces ultra-premium skincare products that leave the user’s skin looking full and luminous. Whether you want to give the gift of skincare or just bring the spa treatment to your bathroom, there’s a La Mer gift set for you. If you’re in the market for a great all-around gift set that includes a smattering of La Mer’s most popular products, check out La Mer 5-piece Gift Set.

What to know before you buy a La Mer gift set

Skincare needs

Although you can’t go wrong with any La Mer moisturizer, they have an expansive product line beyond their famous Creme de La Mer. Consider what you want to get out of your kit, whether it helps with dry skin, wrinkle removal or brightening and tightening.

Which miracle broth is right for you

While all La Mer products incorporate the brand’s signature miracle broth to one extent or another, the La Mer researchers have developed four different iterations to suit different needs. The original miracle broth blend is a versatile mix that helps with general skin rejuvenation, while the crystal blend focuses on providing visible results as fast as possible. Concentrated miracle broth was the third family member and is best used to soothe skin and reduce redness. The most recent miracle broth blend is called encapsulated miracle broth and is designed for delicate skin, such as near your eyes.

What to look for in a quality La Mer gift set

Unique packaging

All La Mer gift sets come in unique packaging that varies from collection to collection. Entry-level gift sets will come with a simple but durable cosmetics bag, and higher-end options should come with hard cases or thoughtfully designed toiletry bags.

Rare ingredients

Whether deep-sea kelp, pure eucalyptus or exotic citrus oils, La Mer doesn’t skimp on any of its products. All of La Mer’s raw materials are sustainably harvested by hand at specific times of year in a painstaking effort to maximize the nutrient content of ingredients like giant sea kelp.

Stunning skincare science

When it comes to skincare science, few companies do it as naturally or innovatively as La Mer. While the technology has improved, the original ingredients remain the same. The result is an awe-inspiring process involving electric fermentation and sound-bath treatments for natural ingredients such as lime rinds and green tea.

How much you can expect to spend on a La Mer gift set

La Mer isn’t known for its affordability, and you can expect to spend a minimum of $110 on an entry-level gift set and upwards of $350 for higher-end options.

La Mer gift set FAQ

What’s inside of La Mer’s famous miracle broth?

A. The key ingredient in most of La Mer’s products is a unique combination of sea kelp, calcium, magnesium, potassium, lecithin, iron, eucalyptus and numerous other natural ingredients that are bio-fermented for a minimum of three months. The bio-fermentation process yields unprecedented results with the skin’s appearance.

How do I know which La Mer products are right for me?

A. While each gift set gives the chance to try different products, none are exhaustive. Each La Mer product is optimized for a specific purpose, so you need to consider what areas of improvement you or your gift recipient wants. In general, versatile products such as cleaners, moisturizers and toners will work well on most skin types.

What are the best La Mer gift sets to buy?

Top La Mer gift set

La Mer 5-piece Skin Set

What you need to know: This set comes in a beautiful box and includes four of La Mer’s bestselling products to keep your face hydrated, energized and healthy.

What you’ll love: This gift set is ideal for someone who wants to experience or try a variety of La Mer products without having to shell out big bucks. This set is designed to hydrate and moisturize your skin. To do this, each product relies on a combination of exclusive ingredients.

What you should consider: This set doesn’t come with their famed Creme de La Mer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top La Mer gift set for the money

La Mer 4-piece Travel Skin Set

What you need to know: For the frequent flyer in your life, this skin set is the perfect gift for anyone who regularly needs a boost of luxurious moisture.

What you’ll love: The main feature of this set is that it includes La Mer’s prized Creme de La Mer healing moisturizer that firms, lifts and brightens skin within a few uses. However, it also includes La Mer’s eye concentrate sample, which has three times as much miracle broth as regular La Mer products.

What you should consider: You don’t get to choose the color of the cosmetics bag with which it comes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

La Mer Creme de La Mer Duet

What you need to know: This online-exclusive gift set from Le Mer is great for someone who already uses La Mer products or who has a simple skincare routine and only wants to start with one new product at a time.

What you’ll love: The Creme de La Mer Duet offers a standard and travel-sized bottle of their flagship moisturizer. It also comes with a stunning hard case that you can use for travel, display or even a jewelry box. Give the gift of simple luxury with the Creme de La Mer Duet.

What you should consider: This set only includes one product, the Creme de La Mer.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

