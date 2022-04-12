What do you decorate on Easter?

Springtime pastel hues, flower-adorned wreaths, artistically-designed eggs and more — there are numerous ways to showcase your Easter spirit with lovely decorations for both inside and outside your home. From your front door to your dining room table, decorations that are both classy and reasonably priced will make your place inviting for the upcoming holiday. Whether you prefer simplistic or whimsical designs, our favorite decorative ideas will help you celebrate the holiday with style.

Focus on color

With sprouting greenery and blooming flowers, spring is all about color. When it comes to Easter, soft, subdued shades are always on trend. White bunnies, yellow chicks and pastel blue, green and pink eggs are all cheerful icons of the holiday.

Colors that represent the death and resurrection of Christ are symbolic of the religious meaning of the holiday. Purple has long been the color associated with Lent and sorrow, while gold and white represent rebirth and joy.

Add spring flowers

Flowers representing renewal and rebirth go hand in hand with springtime and the Easter holiday. Tulips, lilies, daffodils, crocuses and hyacinths are popular blooms for the season. Adding a live arrangement to special events like Easter dinner creates a special touch. If you prefer flowers that can be displayed year after year, these Easter blooms are also available in artificial bouquets, centerpieces and wreaths.

Include your entryway

Easter decorations for your front porch and door will create festive curb appeal. Wreaths and door art are affordable and easy to put in place. Baskets, signs, figures and statues are available with spring and bunny themes that appeal to Easter enthusiasts of all ages.

Create festive tables

Seasonal bouquets add a classy touch to accent and end tables in your home this time of year. Centerpieces are a nice touch for a dining table for Easter gatherings. Runners and tablecloths with Easter graphics are also available.

Don’t forget the eggs

Coloring eggs is one of the easiest and most affordable ways to decorate for Easter. There are more options than ever for turning eggs into colorful art, including pens, paints, decals, stencils and dyes. Many of these items come in sets that include everything you need for eye-catching eggs.

Best Easter decorations

Glitzhome Wooden Easter Welcome Porch Sign with Bunny Ears

This welcome sign sports a sweet bunny face that kids and the young at heart will appreciate when they stop by for Easter visits. It’s crafted of firwood and fiberboard that’s durable, making it suitable for use year after year.

Sold by Macy’s

National Tree Company Easter Egg Garland

Garland isn’t just for Christmas. This pretty strand includes springtime blooms with pastel-colored eggs, and it can be placed on a shelf, mantle or table. It’s made of quality materials that will last for many Easters to come.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Crowned Beauty Spring Easter Garden Flag

A spiritual message with colorful graphics makes this garden flag a nice addition to seasonal outdoor decorations. It’s made of strong polyester that holds up well to outdoor conditions.

Sold by Amazon

Easter Egg Basket

Adding fresh flowers to your Easter decor is easy with this beautiful flower-filled basket. It features roses, daisies, carnations and eggs in pastel shades that pair perfectly with the season. Small, medium and large displays are available.

Sold by 1-800Flowers.com

Winston Porter Charlestown Peter Rabbit Statue

This adorable rabbit statue features realistic details. It’s crafted of durable resin and makes a nice addition to a porch or garden.

Sold by Wayfair

Celebrate Easter Together Easter Bunny Tablecloth

Setting an Easter table starts with a tablecloth like this one that’s covered in bunnies and pastel flowers. It is available in two sizes and is machine-washable for easy care.

Sold by Kohl’s

EverBloomingOriginal Tulip Wreath

Greet your Easter guests with this unique handmade door wreath that’s packed with colorful faux tulips in a bucket and topped with a bow. There are several size options, and you can pick both the bow color and tulip color.

Sold by Etsy

National Tree Company Easter Tree

This artificial tree is designed for spring, as it showcases flowers and eggs in colors that are ideal for the Easter season. It has a sophisticated appearance that complements any room’s decor.

Sold by Home Depot

Springtime Bunny Wreath

Flowers, pastel eggs and a cute bunny — this wreath has an unmistakable Easter theme. It can be used to decorate a front door but works just as well as part of an indoor Easter display.

Sold by 1-800Flowers.com

Earth Paints Egg Dye Kit

Anyone who prefers to decorate with earth-friendly products will appreciate this natural Easter egg dye kit that produces beautiful colors with dyes derived from fruits and vegetables. Even the packaging is safe for the environment, as it’s recycled and biodegradable.

Sold by Amazon

