It’s a complete cliche that men don’t know how to dress. And not only do most men have enough sense of style that they don’t embarrass themselves, many can put together an unequivocally on-point look.

That said, most cliches contain a grain of truth. If your husband is one of those men who can’t tell the difference between magenta, pink and purple, he may need some help putting an outfit together. Many of the pieces we’ve included here can be worn well into spring as well.

In this article: Invachi Peacoat, Calvin Klein Dress Pants and Winterlace Beanie 12-Pack.

Parts of an outfit

For men, there are typically four main parts of an outfit:

Top: This category contains everything you wear around the chest. This means every kind of shirt, but also other layers such as jackets or undershirts.

This category contains everything you wear around the chest. This means every kind of shirt, but also other layers such as jackets or undershirts. Bottom: This category contains shorts, pants and underwear such as boxers.

This category contains shorts, pants and underwear such as boxers. Shoes : This category contains, well, shoes. This means sneakers, dress, slide-ons and the like.

This category contains, well, shoes. This means sneakers, dress, slide-ons and the like. Accessories: This category is much wider. It can mean bracelets and necklaces, rings for the fingers and ears, watches and hats, among others.

Best tops

Amazon Essentials Hooded Puffer Jacket

If your husband needs a casual look that keeps him warm, grab this. It has a hood to keep his head warm, roomy pockets on the side and a storage bag. It comes in six sizes and 23 styles.

Sold by Amazon

Coofandy Button-Down Shirt

This button-down has a two-tone look around the collar and cuffs thanks to using a different material on the inside of the shirt. It comes in seven sizes and 18 styles.

Sold by Amazon

Double Pump Button-Down Shirt

If you dislike the two-tone look, a more traditional button-down is in order for events that require more than your husband’s favorite hole-ridden T. It comes in seven sizes and 35 styles.

Sold by Amazon

Invachi Peacoat

Fair warning: Some men can’t pull off a peacoat. But for those who can, there’s hardly a more refined and stylish way for your man to keep warm. It comes in six sizes and 12 styles.

Sold by Amazon

Wrangler Quarter-Zip

This is typically worn as a second layer over a T-shirt or thinner long-sleeved shirt, but you can wear it solo if you like. It comes in six sizes and 10 styles.

Sold by Amazon

Best bottoms

Calvin Klein Dress Pants

Every man needs a simple pair of dress pants for business casual or semiformal events. It comes in 26 sizes and four colors.

Sold by Amazon

Champion Joggers

Whether your husband exercises by going on runs or just likes to lounge comfortably around the house, these joggers will keep him warm and snug. They come in five sizes and 12 styles.

Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Goodthreads Shorts

Some parts of the country aren’t cold enough during the winter to necessitate pants. If that’s where you live, these shorts are perfect for casual outings. They come in seven sizes and 22 styles.

Sold by Amazon

Levi’s Jeans

When in doubt, jeans go out. Whether it’s a casual trip for lunch, a way to dress down a button-down or for nailing the business casual look. It comes in 175 sizes, yes really, and 34 styles.

Sold by Amazon

Nike Shorts

Even when it’s too frosty for shorts, there are still plenty of reasons to have a good pair of sports shorts for indoor exercise. These come in five sizes and 15 styles.

Sold by Amazon

Best shoes

Amazon Essentials Slippers

For those in drafty homes or with cold floors, such as tile or hardwood, a good pair of comfy slippers is a must. These come in seven sizes and two styles.

Sold by Amazon

Bruno Marc Dress Shoes

Dress shoes are a must for men. You can’t wear only sneakers forever. These have a memory foam footbed for extra comfort and come in 12 sizes and eight styles.

Sold by Amazon

Dockers Flip-Flops

If you just need to make a quick trip to the mailbox or grocery store, having a pair of slip-on shoes is more than a little convenient. These come in several sizes and styles.

Sold by Amazon

New Balance Training Shoes

When it’s time to work out, you need shoes that can support your foot through your extra-strenuous activities. Or maybe you just want comfy shoes. These come in 48 sizes and five styles.

Sold by Amazon

Tidewe Rubber Boots

When the ice and snow start to melt, having footwear that can protect you from slipping and keep moisture out is a must. These come in 10 sizes and three styles.

Sold by Amazon

Best accessories

Apple Watch Series 8

An Apple Watch is not only an excellent, functional accessory that’s easy to pair with any outfit, it also makes for a perfect gift. It comes in two sizes and four colors.

Sold by Amazon

Jecanori Titanium Steel Bracelet

It’s often the simplest accessories that make the most positive impact, and this bracelet holds to that. It comes in six styles and one size, but it’s adjustable and includes the tool you need to make those adjustments.

Sold by Amazon

Timex Expedition Scout 40 Watch

Apple Watches and other smartwatches are great, but they’re expensive enough to be outside many people’s price range. If that’s you, this watch is still more than enough to boost your husband’s outfit. It comes in eight styles.

Sold by Amazon

Winterlace Beanie 12-Pack

This 12-pack not only ensures your husband can mix and match to his current outfit requirements, it also means he can keep spares in various places in case of emergency. There are 10 packs available, each having a different assortment of colors.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.