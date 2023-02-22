Which snow broom is best for your vehicle?

With winter comes the possibility of snow and ice. These conditions can make driving dangerous — even deadly. However, with the right equipment, you can avoid a hazardous situation.

One must-have for those who regularly deal with snow is a snow broom. These long-handled devices are used to push off all the snow that accumulates on your car so you can see clearly and don’t have to worry about it sliding off while you’re on the go.

Head

The head of a snow broom has two aspects to consider:

Type: There are two types of snow broom heads: One is bristled like a broom (hence the name), and the other is essentially a squeegee. Bristled heads sometimes have a narrow squeegee bar on the top to pull double duty, but squeegee heads are always just squeegees.

Ice scraper

Most snow brooms include an ice scraper, which is typically attached to the pole’s hilt. These mean you don’t need to keep track of a second piece of gear, but they can be unwieldy. The best ice scraper hilts have ice-chipping nubs on one end. Some brooms with an ice scraper hilt have a second grip near the brush head so it’s easier to use the scraper.

Cost

Basic snow brooms typically cost $10-$20. Snow brooms with more features can cost up to $40. The best, most fully featured snow brooms can cost up to $50 (few exceed this price).

Best snow brooms

Anngrowy Ice Scraper and Snow Broom

It comes in multiple pieces that easily combine and detach so they can be stored in a small included bag in your trunk. It also has an ice scraper hilt.

Birdrock Home Extendable 50-Inch Snow Brush and Ice Scraper

This combo broom and scraper has a pole with six lengths to choose from ranging between 35.5 and 50 inches. It has a broom head and an ice scraper for a hilt.

Birdrock Home Extendable 55-Inch Snow Brush and Ice Scraper

This extendable snow broom can have its ice scraper hilt and squeegee head removed for easy storage. It reaches lengths of 31 to 55 inches and has rubber grips. The head is contoured and has a 270-degree pivot.

Cofit Ice Scraper and Snow Broom

This has an extendable pole that reaches lengths of 42 to 50 inches. The brush head and ice scraper hilt can be detached and stored inside an included bag. The pole also has a rubber grip.

Mallory 532 Cool-Force Snowbrush with Ice Scraper

This short snow broom is only 26 inches long, but it has a foam grip and an ice scraper for a hilt. The scraper also has ice chippers. It comes in red or blue, and it can be bought alone or as a two-pack.

Mallory 581-E Snow Broom

This has a telescoping pole with lengths of 30 to 48 inches. The brush head is 8.5 inches wide, and the top of the head has a squeegee side for removing extra water. It has a contoured foam grip.

Moyidea Extendable Snow Broom

This broom’s head has a 360-degree pivot, and the pole can reach 27 to 36 inches long. It has an ice scraper hilt and comes in blue and yellow or green and black.

Snobrum Sno Pro Snow Broom

This has a 48-inch handle with a squeegee head that measures 6 by 17 inches. Keep it in your garage or by your front door to clear off your car before you leave.

Snobrum Snow Remover Snow Broom

This has an extendable pole with a reach of 28 to 63 inches. It comes in five pieces, so you can keep it stashed inside your car. It also has a curved rubber grip.

Snow Moover 39-Inch Extendable Snow Broom

This has a brush head with a squeegee bar on the top plus an ice scraper hilt for maximum function. The brush head and ice scraper can be extended for easier coverage of any vehicle.

Snow Moover 46-Inch Extendable Snow Broom

Its special brush head can be folded down for easy storage and targeted snow clearing or folded out to cover more area faster. Additionally, it has an ice scraper hilt.

Snow Joe Original Two-in-One Telescoping Snow Broom

Its handle can be as short as 30 inches and stretches up to 49 inches. The head is made from nonabrasive foam and can be used as a squeegee.

Snow Joe Illum-n Lighted Snow Broom

This has four LEDs (two on each side of the squeegee head ) that can be turned on for easier nighttime snow clearing or set to blinking to serve as an emergency beacon.

SubZero 51-Inch Heavy-Duty Arctic Plow

This has a telescoping pole that moves from 33.5 to 51 inches. Its squeegee-like head is 16 inches wide, and the hilt has an ice scraper.

SubZero 60-Inch Quick-Lock Snow Broom

Its pole extends from 36 to 60 inches, and it has a pivoting squeegee head and an ice scraper hilt. There are foam grips on either end.

Tenozek Snow Broom

This has a 180-degree pivoting brush head with a squeegee bar on the top side. It can reach up to 37.5 inches and can be disassembled for easy storage.

