Deciding which pacifier is best for your baby

For decades, pacifiers have been useful tools for caregivers to comfort infants. Many parents are hesitant about starting their baby on a pacifier due to the challenge of having to wean them off at some point. While you do not want to rely on them at all times, pacifiers can be a lifesaver for new parents as well as grandparents, babysitters and other caregivers.

NUK and MAM are top brands that produce quality pacifiers. As both are very similar, it can be difficult to decide which one to purchase. Like many essential baby products, it all comes down to what your infant is the most comforted by. However, one of the main differences between brands is that the nipple shape of the MAM pacifiers is designed to easily place in the baby’s mouth from all angles. For more information on other pacifiers, check out the buying guide to pacifiers by BestReviews.

MAM

MAM pacifiers come in a variety of colors and styles, which is something most people love. They are made of SkinSoft silicone, which gives the infant the feeling of touching skin. Designed orthodontically, the nipple has a symmetrical shape that promotes healthy dental development and an anti-slip texture that keeps the nipple inside the baby’s mouth.

MAM pros

The glow-in-the-dark option makes it easy to find.

MAM’s orthodontic nipple promotes healthy gum, teeth and palate development.

MAM pacifiers are designed to be breathable, so they circulate air through the shield.

The curved shield allows the pacifier to fit and stay in place.

The nipple has an anti-slip guard and curved shield, which allows the nipple to stay in place.

The MAM nipple design is sleek and easy to place in the baby’s mouth.

It is available in sizes from newborn to 36 months.

It is dishwasher and microwave safe.

MAM cons

Some users claim the nipple was too large for their baby to take.

It does not have a handle or ring, so it does not attach to a pacifier clip.

For some users, the glow-in-the-dark pacifiers did not glow.

In some cases after sterilizing, condensation was trapped inside the nipple.

Best MAM pacifiers

MAM Night 2-Pack Glow-in-the-Dark Pacifiers

This two-pack is one of the top pacifiers from MAM because it allows you to easily see the pacifier at night or in dark places. Many users love the different pattern options, as they have button styles available.

MAM Air Day/Night 3-Pack

This three-pack of airflow pacifiers is another of MAM’s top pacifiers. The shields are almost entirely open, which allows air to easily and swiftly flow in and out. This is a smart choice for those who know their baby has sensitive skin.

NUK pacifier

Based on market research from 2017, 95 percent of babies accept NUK pacifiers. The design includes a heart shape that fits under the baby’s nose and allows for easy airflow and breathing. The nipple is shaped flatter than most pacifiers, which reduces pressure on the jaw and bone and does not inhibit the healthy growth of incoming teeth. Many users who prefer NUK over MAM are more impressed with the quality and how the pacifier is made rather than the color or design.

Nuk pacifier pros

NUK’s nipple is smaller to prevent pressure on the jaw and teeth, which also prevents teeth misalignment.

The shape of the nipple is designed to feel natural so the baby doesn’t notice a

difference between the pacifier and mother.

They come in a variety of shield designs, many of which are great for sensitive skin because they are breathable.

Each NUK pacifier comes with a sanitizer pod to disinfect the pacifier in the microwave.

It has a handle on the shield, which makes it easier to carry and place in the baby’s mouth.

NUK pacifiers are available in sizes from newborn to 36 months.

NUK has glow-in-the-dark options.

They are BPA-free.

They are top rack dishwasher safe.

NUK pacifier cons

Since the nipples are smaller compared to other brands, some infants do not take to them well.

According to some users, water can get trapped in the nipple after cleaning.

Slightly fewer colors and styles compared to MAM.

Best NUK pacifier

NUK Airflow Glow-In-The-Dark

This two-pack is extremely similar to MAM’s glow-in-the-dark pacifier; however, many users claim their infants easily took to NUK right away because of the heart-shaped, small-sized nipple. NUK airflow is lightweight and comfortable for newborns as well as toddlers to use.

NUK Two-Pack Orthodontic Pacifiers

These orthodontic pacifiers are some of NUK’s best because they have the breathable shield while still featuring the handle ring to hold on to the button.

Should you get MAM or NUK?

In numerous ways, MAM and NUK are very comparable to each other and are good, quality pacifiers. Although both MAM and NUK nipples have an orthodontic design, MAM has an anti-slip nipple that allows it to stay in the infant’s mouth more easily. Yet, NUK has a smaller nipple design, which feels more natural to many infants. Overall, NUK has a few more options when it comes to ones with handles that are easier to hold on to as well as the design being less bulky and better on the incoming teeth.

Before purchasing either, think about what you care the most about when it comes to selecting the right pacifier. Still, it depends on your child in particular because each baby is different when it comes to what they want. This may make it a good idea to try both products to see which one your child chooses.

