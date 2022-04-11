What are the 10 most popular Nars products at Sephora?

With its high-end black packaging and award-winning products, Nars Cosmetics is one of the most recognizable brands at any beauty store. What started as a line of 12 lipstick shades now includes a full range of beauty products for all skin tones and types.

Since many Nars products have become cult favorites, it might be hard to choose just one. Luckily, you can find almost their entire line at Sephora, which has stores all over the world. If you’re wondering which products to start with, here are the 10 most popular Nars products at Sephora.

How to choose Nars beauty products

Skin tone

Nars Cosmetics is known for being one of the first beauty brands to have an expansive shade range suitable for a wide array of skin tones. For example, most of their foundations have 40 shades, and there are options for cool, warm or neutral undertones. To figure out your undertone, look at the veins on your wrist.

Cool undertone: If the veins on the inside of your wrist look blue, you’re most likely cool-toned.

Skin type

There are four main types of skin — dry, normal, combination and oily.

Dry: If your skin appears dull and often flakes or feels rough, you likely have dry skin. It may also feel tight or itchy at times.

What to consider when buying Nars products at Sephora

Size

When buying Nars beauty products, one feature to consider is the size. Remember that the packaging may be much larger than the product within.

Ingredients

Many Nars products include quality skin care ingredients like vitamin C or hyaluronic acid, which benefit the skin. However, if you have sensitive skin, you might want to avoid products with added chemical fragrance.

Coverage

If you plan to create a full glam look, you probably want to consider a foundation with full coverage or blush with high pigment. On the other hand, a sheer lipstick or light coverage tinted moisturizer is better for those no-makeup look days.

Most popular Nars products at Sephora

Nars Sheer Glow Foundation

With 40 shades, this foundation has a match for just about every skin tone. It offers medium coverage that provides a natural no-makeup look but can also be built up for a full coverage look. The formulation includes a few skin care ingredients, including vitamin C and turmeric.

Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer

This best-selling concealer brightens and corrects for a radiant finish that lasts up to 16 hours. The medium coverage can be built up for full coverage or worn alone for a natural look. From dry to oily, all skin types can appreciate this perfecting concealer.

Nars Blush

After a swipe of this award-winning blush, it’s not hard to see why it’s beloved around the world. There are a variety of shades in shimmer, matte or satin finishes. Since it’s formulated with superfine micronized powder pigments, you’re sure to get a seamless finish.

Nars Liquid Blush

If you have dry skin or dislike powder blush, this liquid blush that comes in a matte, shimmer or sheer finish is a great alternative. Tamanu oil provides extra moisture and allows it to glide on the skin. Additionally, the formulation is free of parabens, phthalates, formaldehyde and sulfates.

Nars Soft Matte Complete Concealer

Cream concealer is ideal for blurring imperfections on the face, and this option provides a full coverage in a matte finish. You’re also getting the benefits of skin care ingredients, including peptides, hyaluronic acid and antioxidants with vitamins A, C and E.

Nars Air Matte Liquid Lipstick

This liquid lipstick is formulated with a color-diffusion complex that instantly diffuses color for a soft and comfortable finish. The matte color is buildable and blendable with the custom-designed applicator. It comes in nine shades.

Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30

Those who prefer lightweight, sheer coverage with moisturizing benefits will enjoy this tinted moisturizer. It comes in over 15 shades and has vitamin C in it to even out your skin tone and brighten your complexion. Plus, it features broad spectrum SPF 30.

Nars Bronzer Powder

Whether you want to sculpt your face or add a healthy glow, this bronzer powder is a top choice. It comes in four different shades with a radiant finish, and it’s free of mineral oil, phthalates, parabens and gluten.

Nars Velvet Matte Lipstick Pencil

If you don’t enjoy using liquid lipstick but want to add color to your lips, you’ll love this velvet matte pencil. It delivers the bold color of a lipstick with the convenience of a pencil. It’s enriched with vitamin E and emollients for a nondrying, long-lasting and creamy texture.

Nars The Multiple Cream Blush, Lip and Eye Stick

This multipurpose stick is perfect for on-the-go, quick makeup looks or those who prefer a natural makeup look. It comes in five colors with a shimmer or radiant finish, and it can be used on the eyes, lips or cheeks. The cream-to-powder formula features vitamin C and acai oil.

