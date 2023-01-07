Which NYX lip liners are best?

Whether you want to intensify the color or prolong the wear time of your lipstick or just help define your lips, a lip liner can come in handy in your makeup bag. NYX lip liners are some of the most versatile on the market, making them perfect for makeup beginners and experts alike.

NYX lip liners are available in several styles, with options that require sharpening and those that twist up for easy application. But what really sets NYX lip liners apart from other brands’ liners is the wide color range. If you’re looking for an incredibly smooth, pigmented lip liner that’s easy to apply, the NYX Slide On Lip Pencil is your best option.

What to know before you buy a NYX lip liner

Barrel style

Pencil: Traditional pencil lip liners are similar to pencils you write with, so you have to sharpen them periodically to expose more of the pigment. Sharpening also creates a finer point for more precision when lining your lips. If you opt for a NYX pencil lip liner, make sure you have a makeup pencil sharpener in your makeup bag to keep the liner ready for use.

Traditional pencil lip liners are similar to pencils you write with, so you have to sharpen them periodically to expose more of the pigment. Sharpening also creates a finer point for more precision when lining your lips. If you opt for a NYX pencil lip liner, make sure you have a makeup pencil sharpener in your makeup bag to keep the liner ready for use. Retractable: Retractable lip liners have a plastic barrel that contains a solid piece of pigment so you only have to twist the barrel to expose more of the pigment. If you expose too much, you can turn the barrel in the opposite direction to pull it back inside and protect the liner tip from breaking off. However, some retractable lip liners don’t hold the solid pigment securely. The entire piece can fall out of the barrel, ruining the liner.

Finish

Matte lip liners don’t have any shine, gloss or shimmer, so they don’t reflect light. That allows them to stay in place well, although they can be fairly drying on the lips. If you want a lip liner that can remain in place all day, a NYX matte liner is your best option.

Cream lip liners usually have a slight sheen or gloss because they are more emollient. In addition, they tend to contain hydrating ingredients, making them a better choice for dry lips. The drawback to a NYX cream lip liner is that it doesn’t last as long on the lips.

Length of wear

Because NYX lip liners generally aren’t as moisturizing or glossy as lipsticks, they have relatively long wear times. There are some differences among the formulas, though. If you want your liner to last for most of the day, nearly any NYX lip liner works. For a formula that can last for 12 hours or more, consider a NYX matte lip liner to ensure it has the staying power to keep you from needing to touch up the color.

What to look for in a quality NYX lip liner

Shade range

One of the best things about NYX lip liners is that they’re available in an impressive shade range. Every formula offers at least 12 shade options, but some come in as many as 70.

You can choose from many classic lip liner shades including neutral, pink, rose, berry and red. Some NYX lip liners are available in an even wider color range, so you can find blue, purple, green and gray shades to match even the most offbeat lipstick colors.

Size

Most NYX traditional pencil lip liners have the same diameter as a pencil you would write with, so it’s easy to find a makeup pencil sharpener for them. However, other NYX lip liners are jumbo-sized, preventing them from fitting in a standard sharpener. While you may have to shop around to find the right sharpener, a jumbo liner can be a good option if you like to fill in your lips with your liner.

Waterproof

Some NYX lip liners have a waterproof formula, which holds up well in wet or humid weather. They also hold up better if you tend to drink throughout the day, saving you from having to touch up your lip color often.

Built-in brush

If your lip liner looks too harsh, use a brush to blend it into your lips and soften its appearance. Some NYX lip liners feature a built-in brush at the end of the liner.

How much you can expect to spend on a NYX lip liner

NYX lip liners cost $4-$10. Traditional slim and retractable pencil liners typically go for $4-8 while jumbo liners and those with built-in brushes usually range from $7-$10.

NYX lip liner FAQ

Are NYX lip liners drying on the lips?

A. Lip liners are usually relatively drying because they have a matte finish and are meant to prolong the wear of your lipstick or gloss. However, if you opt for a NYX liner with a cream finish, it’s usually less drying and more comfortable to wear.

Are NYX lip liners cruelty-free?

A. Like all NYX products, the lip liners don’t undergo animal testing. You can even find some vegan formulas that don’t contain any animal products.

What are the best NYX lip liners to buy?

Top NYX lip liner

NYX Slide On Lip Pencil

What you need to know: This velvet-soft, highly pigmented matte lip liner can enhance any lip color and help it last all day without any touch-ups.

What you’ll love: The soft matte finish pairs extremely well with matte lipsticks. It’s available in more than 20 shades, including several blue and green options. It glides on smoothly without any tugging. The formula is vegan.

What you should consider: Some users found the online color swatches weren’t true to the actual liner shades.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top NYX lip liner for the money

NYX Slim Lip Pencil Creamy Long-Lasting Lip Liner

What you need to know: This budget-friendly lip liner has a comfortable, creamy feel on the lips but still lasts all day without smearing or fading.

What you’ll love: It applies smoothly. It blends easily and doesn’t feather or bleed. It comes in more than 30 shades. It contains coconut oil to help moisturize the lips.

What you should consider: It’s a little more drying than some users would like.

Where to buy: Sold by Target

Worth checking out

NYX Retractable Long-Lasting Mechanical Lip Liner

What you need to know: This easy-to-use retractable lip liner never requires sharpening and doesn’t smudge all day long.

What you’ll love: The twist-up design makes it easy to get just the right amount of liner out. It features a hydrating formula that’s comfortable for all-day wear. It’s long-wearing and smudgeproof. It’s available in 15 shades.

What you should consider: The tip can break off easily if you press too hard.

Where to buy: Sold by Target

