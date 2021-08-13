Skip to content
CW39 Houston
Houston
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
No Wait Weather
Flood
NO WAIT WEATHER Stories
CW39 Weather Radar
Hurricane Season: Are You Prepared?
High Water Areas
Warnings
Outside/Inside
Weather Wednesday Kidcast
Working In the Weather
SkyTracker Camera Network
“Prepare and Protect,” A Hurricane Special
“Rising Water: Houston Floods” CW39 Houston
Closures
NO WAIT TRAFFIC
Traffic Map
NO WAIT TRAFFIC Stories
Check Your Flight
Road Rules
METRO
SkyTracker Camera Network
LOCAL NEWS
NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC
Houston Happens
Houston Headlines
Houston Sports Show
COVID-19
Crime
FREE COVID-19 Testing & Vaccine
Back To School
Space Exploration
Food Truck Friday
SkyTracker Camera Network
Destination Texas
Texas News
Top Stories
2-year-old granddaughter caught in flooded Central El Paso home dies from injuries
Video
Top Stories
Exclusive: Ana Liss reacts to Governor Cuomo’s resignation
Video
Cat without eyes helped by feline friend who won’t leave his side
Video
MOJO app designed to take the stress out of coaching kids
Yes Pasha, they do make Vodka in Utah. Dented Brick Distillery on Utah Success Stories.
Video
NATIONAL NEWS
Border Report
Business News
Japan 2020
Washington D.C. News
Entertainment
Mystery Wire
Nation/World News
Politics
Sports
Technology
WATCH
Watch Live
Antenna TV
Newsfeed Now
NewsNation Now
SkyTracker Camera Network
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Work For CW39
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Program Schedule
Shows
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
KIAH Mobile Apps
Daily Newsletter
Search
Search
Search
Menstrual & Personal Cleaning
Best menstrual pads for heavy flow
Close
You have been added to No Wait Weather + Traffic Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
No Wait Weather + Traffic
SIGN UP
FOLLOW CW39
Don't Miss
“Drive Sober. No Regrets” TxDOT launches anti-drunk driving campaign
Texas is Deadly for Walkers and Bicyclists
State by state: Here’s how much used car prices went up in June
9 options for when you can’t find a rental car
AAA Texas Warns Drivers to Avoid Being “Intexticated” as School Bells Ring Again
Back to School: Safety tips for drivers in school zones
Gas demand raises prices for Texans
Video