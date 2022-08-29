If you’re worried your old mattress has bed bugs, seal it in a plastic bag before you throw it away. That can keep the pests from spreading.

Get a good night’s sleep on one of these top-rated mattresses

Bed bugs are some of the worst pests that can find their way into your home. Not only do they bite, but as their name implies, they usually make their home in your bed, a place where you should be able to relax.

These insects can show up any time of year, but August and September are the prime months because so many people are returning from summer vacation, where they pick up these nasty critters. If you’re struggling with a bed bug problem, a new mattress can give you peace of mind once you’ve banished them from your home.

But you don’t have to have bed bugs to decide that a new mattress is in order. Whether it’s pests, damaged coils or compressed foam, your mattress can take a beating over time, so it’s typically time for a new mattress every seven to 10 years.

Are you in the market for a new mattress? Check out these comfortable, supportive mattresses for every budget that can be the perfect replacement for a bed that needs updating.

Best mattresses 2022

Under $1,000

Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress

This memory foam mattress is infused with green tea and activated charcoal to help you feel fresh and clean all night. It features a breathable knitted cover over three layers of foam to provide comfortable support. Best of all, it comes in four heights, so you can choose the firmness you need. Sold by Amazon

Casper Sleep Element Mattress

This foam mattress is designed for sleepers who want adequate support and cooling action. The perforated foam allows for better airflow while you sleep, while the base layer prevents sinking and sagging. It also has a zippered, eco-friendly cover that’s easy to take off when it’s time to wash. Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress

This foam mattress features a quilted cooling cover and gel-infused memory foam to keep you cool while sleeping. It also minimizes motion transfer, so you won’t wake up when your partner rolls over. It’s backed by a 365-night home trial, too. Sold by Nectar

Sweetnight Mattress

This memory gel foam mattress provides excellent support for all sleeping positions. It also reduces motion transfer, so it’s an ideal option for couples. The gel-infused foam helps keep you cool during the night, too. Sold by Amazon

$1,000-$1,500

Birch Natural Mattress

This organic, natural latex mattress doesn’t contain any polyurethane foam or other harmful chemicals, making it one of the most eco-friendly models on the market. It also provides medium-firm support ideal for side, back and stomach sleepers. It’s backed by a 25-year warranty, too. Sold by Birch Living

GhostBed Classic

This comfortable, medium-firm mattress features a combination of gel memory foam and non-allergenic aerated-latex foam, so even warm sleepers stay cool. The foam cushioning can help relieve hip and back pain and ease joint stiffness. Sold by Amazon

Puffy Lux Mattress

This hybrid mattress offers six support layers, including four layers of foam and a contour-adapt coil base. It provides pressure relief throughout the body, so it’s an excellent option if you have back pain. The stain-resistant cover is also removable, so it’s easy to clean. Sold by Puffy

Purple the Purple Mattress

This unique memory foam mattress has over 1,400 air channels built in, so it keeps you at a comfortable temperature all night long. It’s also made of safe hypoallergenic materials. The GelFlex grid design offers excellent support and readjusts instantly when you move. Sold by Amazon

Helix Midnight Mattress

With medium firmness that isn’t too hard or too soft, this mattress is perfect for couples with different preferences. It provides targeted pressure point relief to make you more comfortable while you sleep. Its middle layers also offer excellent support for side sleepers and those who tend to toss and turn. Sold by Helix

Dreamcloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress

Featuring individually wrapped coils, this mattress can support any body shape and sleeping style. It also has a pressure relief gel memory foam layer and a soft, quilted cover. Best of all, it works with multiple bed frame types, so you can use it with your existing frame. Sold by Dreamcloud

Level Sleep Mattress

With three zones of high-quality foam, this mattress helps your body maintain a neutral position throughout the night. That allows it to relieve pressure on your shoulders and hips, so you can fall asleep faster and stay asleep. It’s protected by a lifetime warranty, too. Sold by Level Sleep

$1,500-$2,000

Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress

This mattress offers a combination of premium cooling and contouring foams, so you’re comfortable and supported all night. It also features more than a thousand pocket springs that respond easily to movement and provide additional support. It works for back, side and stomach sleepers, too. Sold by Leesa

Casper Sleep Wave Hybrid Mattress

This luxurious mattress has ergonomic zones with gel pods that keep your spine perfectly aligned while sleeping. The base also contains resilient springs that increase airflow and support. The eco-friendly cover is made from recycled bottles, too. Sold by Amazon

Saatva Classic Mattress

This hybrid innerspring mattress provides plush cushioning that relieves pressure and enough support to keep your back aligned. It also has a breathable, organic cotton cover and dual-coil design to help direct heat away from your body. You can even choose from multiple firmness levels, depending on your preference. Sold by Saatva

Nectar Premier Copper Mattress

If you’re never cool enough while you sleep well, this copper-infused mattress is for you. It offers a dual-action cooling cover and gel-infused memory foam that reacts to your body temperature to ward off the heat. It also provides effective support for stomach, back and side sleepers. Sold by Amazon

$2,000-plus

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-breeze

This luxury mattress is designed to keep you up to 8 degrees cooler when you sleep. It also features special foam material that helps relieve pressure on the shoulder, back and hips. It’s an excellent option for couples, too, because it offers advanced motion-absorbing abilities to ensure your sleep isn’t disturbed. Sold by Tempur-Pedic

Tuft and Needle Hybrid Mattress

Featuring adaptive foam and bouncy springs, this mattress offers both superior support and comfort. The pocketed springs target your pressure points and help limit motion when your partner turns. The cooling ceramic gel, heat-conducting graphite and layered coils improve airflow and keep you from getting hot, too. Sold by Amazon

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt

This mattress uses proprietary materials to provide top-notch support and pressure relief. It offers a medium-firm feel and responds to your weight, shape and temperature to ensure you’re always comfortable. It’s backed by a 10-year warranty, too. Sold by Tempur-Pedic

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.