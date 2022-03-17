Which flamingo shower curtain is best?

If you are looking for a way to add a more tropical, festive feeling to your bathroom, buying a decorative shower curtain is a great way to do so. A popular and tropical shower curtain design right now is one with a flamingo on it. These shower curtains come in several different styles of artwork, colors and patterns that can match any bathroom design. However, finding the right flamingo shower curtain that matches your personal preferences is still a tough choice. The Mimihome Flamingo Shower Curtain is a fun and colorful option.

What to know before you buy a flamingo shower curtain

Materials used

One of the most important choices you can make when choosing a flamingo shower curtain is what materials it is made of. Many shower curtains are made of plastic or polyester blends that are naturally waterproof while others are made of cotton or water-resistant hybrid materials that offer a better feel but may be more susceptible to damage.

Color and design of the flamingo

Another major choice is the actual color and design of the flamingo and shower curtain. With many bathroom designs radically different from one another, choosing a shower curtain to match the rest of the color scheme may be a high priority. Additionally, there are several different styles of flamingo artwork for you to choose from.

Size and shape of shower curtain

While most shower curtains come in traditional sizes, if you have a shower stall or an oblong shower, you may need to pay closer attention to the actual measurements of your shower. Some shower curtains will come in multiple sizes which will increase the likelihood of having the right size for you.

What to look for in a quality flamingo shower curtain

Machine-washable

Being machine-washable is now a big feature that many shower curtains have. This provides a much easier way to clean off soap scum and mildew from the curtain than washing it by hand. While most shower curtains now have this option, there are several that do not.

Fade-resistant design and anti-rust metal rings

A big difference between cheaper and higher quality shower curtains are the long-term durability features. Higher quality shower curtains have design qualities that protect the artwork from fading or being damaged over time. Additionally, having metal rings that are treated to resist rust formation can help protect all aspects of the curtain.

How much can you expect to spend on a flamingo shower curtain

Shower curtains are relatively affordable with most options costing between $10-$30. Some specific options may cost more, but that is not common.

Flamingo shower curtain FAQ

Are there flamingo shower curtains made for shower stalls?

A. Yes, there are flamingo shower curtains with dimensions designed specifically for upright shower stalls.

Will the flamingo design fade if I clean it by hand?

A. If you use proper cleaning chemicals or a vinegar solution, the flamingo design should not fade for a very long time.

What are the best flamingo shower curtains to buy?

Top flamingo shower curtain

Mimihome Flamingo Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This is a colorful flamingo shower curtain made of waterproof polyester.

What you’ll love: The shower curtain is machine-washable and comes with a set of hooks to attach it to the shower rod. Additionally, the curtain comes in a variety of sizes to make sure it fits with any shower.

What you should consider: You might want to swap out the white plastic hooks with more colorful options.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top flamingo shower curtain for money

mDesign Decorative Tropical Flamingo Print

What you need to know: This is an affordable flamingo shower curtain with a simple flamingo pattern on a classic white background.

What you’ll love: The shower curtain comes with reinforced buttonholes designed to prevent damage or tears. The curtain is also machine washable and fully resistant to water damage.

What you should consider: The curtain only comes in one size which may not fit your specific shower dimensions.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Beda Home Jungle Theme Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This flamingo shower curtain comes with a watercolor-style design that stands out compared to other offerings.

What you’ll love: The polyester fabric is machine-washable and resistant to damage for easy upkeep. It also has a weighted hem.

What you should consider: You’ll have to buy hooks separately.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

LB Funny Get Naked Flamingo Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This is a polyester flamingo shower curtain that comes with a cheeky saying and a more cartoonish design.

What you’ll love: The rustproof metal rings and machine washable material makes it a durable and easy-to-maintain item. The shower curtain also comes in three different sizes to work with a wider variety of showers.

What you should consider: Because of its humorous saying, the design may not be as tasteful or neutral as other options currently available.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

ArtSocket Shower Curtain Watercolor Bath Pink Flamingos

What you need to know: This is a flamingo shower curtain with a painted-style design of multiple flamingos on it.

What you’ll love: The shower curtain comes equipped with 12 curtain hooks and is completely machine washable. The HD printing also ensures a high-resolution image of the flamingos on the curtain.

What you should consider: The curtain only comes in one design and the listing does not specify if the metal rings are rustproof.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

