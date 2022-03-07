Which outdoor shower enclosure is best?

There are very few things that are better than a long day spent in the great outdoors. And if you routinely camp off-grid without access to a bathhouse or restroom, a sturdy, roomy outdoor shower enclosure is a must.

For a complete setup that will have you showering in style in no time at all, try the Texsport Deluxe Camp Shower and Shelter. It even comes with a solar shower bag to make it easy to heat your water in the sun.

What to know before you buy an outdoor shower enclosure

There are several camping basics that you need to pack for an extending camping trip. Make sure you have a high-quality tent, a great camping stove and an outdoor shower. Here’s how to find out which outdoor shower enclosure is right for your needs.

Weight

Knowing how heavy your outdoor shower enclosure will be is very important. If you are a backpacker, the last thing you need is a bulky shower enclosure and camp shower to lug around. For car campers, weight is less of a concern.

Materials

It’s crucial to know what material your shower enclosure is made of. Materials often dictate your shower enclosures’ weight and durability. Here are some of the materials you’ll see in shower enclosures:

Fabric: Lightweight fabrics may not stay in place when there’s a breeze, which is a concern if you use your outdoor shower enclosure in group campsites. Heavier fabrics, however, will be too much weight for backpackers.

Lightweight fabrics may not stay in place when there’s a breeze, which is a concern if you use your outdoor shower enclosure in group campsites. Heavier fabrics, however, will be too much weight for backpackers. Mesh: If your outdoor shower enclosure features mesh panels, look for smaller mesh that keeps bugs out.

If your outdoor shower enclosure features mesh panels, look for smaller mesh that keeps bugs out. Poles and frame: Heavy steel frames are the most durable option, but aluminum is more lightweight.

Heavy steel frames are the most durable option, but aluminum is more lightweight. Cords and stakes: Look for a durable cord to secure your outdoor shower to the ground. These stakes may be made of rigid plastic, which works best in sandy soils. If you’re camping in rocky terrain, heavy-duty metal stakes might be a better option.

Size

Tall people often have a hard time finding outdoor shower enclosures that fit their size. Since you hang a camp shower from a tree, try measuring the distance from your ceiling at home, so you can plan accordingly and find the right height.

Additionally, outdoor shower enclosures can be as small, sometimes as tight as a 3-foot square. If this is not enough room for you, look for larger outdoor shower enclosures.

What to look for in a quality outdoor shower enclosure

Sturdy construction

Sturdy construction is key, especially if you’re showering in windy climates or use your shower enclosure frequently. Ripstop fabric and heavy-duty poles are a must.

Removable floor

A removable floor is great if you want to use your shower enclosure as a shower and changing room. Simply remove the floor to shower, then put it back to have a dry surface for changing. A removable floor also keeps bugs and other creatures out of your shower enclosure when it is not in use.

How much you can expect to spend on an outdoor shower enclosure

The most basic, no-frills outdoor shower enclosure typically costs between $25-$50. More complete and spacious shower setups cost around $50-$125.

Outdoor shower enclosure FAQ

Why do you need an outdoor shower enclosure?

A. Technically, an outdoor shower enclosure is not a necessary piece of camping equipment. If you just want the basics for a short trip, you only need your tent for shelter and your camp stove to prepare food. But if you’re camping for a while or sharing a campground with others, it can be nice to have a private space secluded from the rest of your campsite. An outdoor shower enclosure also provides a place to hang your camp shower, which is helpful if there aren’t any tall tree limbs nearby.

How do you safely use an outdoor shower?

A. Follow these safety tips to keep yourself and the environment around you safe while you’re using an outdoor shower:

Keep all soap and lotion in a bear-proof container.

Use only all-natural or organic soaps without chemicals or additives.

Set up your shower away from bodies of water.

Limit showering when water is scarce.

What are the best outdoor shower enclosures to buy?

Top outdoor shower enclosure

Texsport Deluxe Camp Shower and Shelter

What you need to know: This includes everything you need to privately shower in the great outdoors.

What you’ll love: It has a removable floor made from sturdy polyethylene. It’s easy to set up, and the mesh roof panels release condensation and keep small bugs away. The large zippered door has a rainfly that features see-through panels for light. It comes with a 5-gallon camp shower, stakes and a storage bag.

What you should consider: This is a bit much if all you need is a little privacy to shower. It’s also too heavy for backpacking.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top outdoor shower enclosure for money

GigaTent Pop-Up Pod

What you need to know: This is a simple, basic shower enclosure that offers quick privacy when you need it.

What you’ll love: This tent is incredibly easy to assemble and pops up in seconds. It’s made of polyester taffeta with a water-resistant coating on a steel frame. It weighs just 3 pounds and comes with stakes and a carrying bag.

What you should consider: It’s only 6 feet tall, which makes it hard to shower in for taller people.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Vidalido Outdoor Shower Tent

What you need to know: This sturdy shower enclosure offers plenty of privacy and space.

What you’ll love: This enclosure has a hook for the camp shower, plus other details like a pocket to hold your phone. The 200D Oxford cloth has a waterproof silver coating that acts as a sunshade and prevents shadows inside the shower.

What you should consider: The floor is not attached to the shower and may move while you’re showering.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

