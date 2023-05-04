BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

When the invitations went out about a month ago, Queen Consort Camilla received a slight but significant upgrade to Queen Camilla. While the change doesn’t actually take place until Saturday, after King Charles’ coronation, this was deemed to be the most appropriate title to put on the invitations. If you’re a fan of British pomp and circumstance, this weekend will bring you great delight. To commemorate the grand event, there’s an abundance of memorabilia you can add to your regal collectibles.

WHAT TO EXPECT AT KING CHARLES’ CORONATION

A coronation is when a monarch officially receives their regal powers. During the event, the monarch is presented with royal ceremonial objects and crowned in front of several thousand witnesses.

On May 6, following a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey (which is called The King’s Procession), the coronation ceremony for King Charles III will begin. This is expected to take place at 6 a.m. Eastern/3 a.m. Pacific and it will last for roughly two hours. During this time, the Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct the service. Upon completion, the King and Queen will head back to Buckingham Palace in a much larger procession. They will be traveling in the Gold State Coach, which was commissioned in 1760 and built in 1762.

BEST KING CHARLES MEMORABILIA

King Charles III Coronation Lippy Cup and Saucer Set

This teacup and saucer set features a regal design. It’s made from fine-quality china and has a gold-plated rim. The portrait is printed on both sides, and this special commemorative souvenir should be hand-washed only.

2023 Britannia King Charles III Ascension to the Throne Coin

Talk about a great commemorative piece of memorabilia. This is the first silver Britannia featuring King Charles III. It’s an uncirculated British bullion coin issued by The Royal Mint. Purchase includes a certificate of authenticity.

King Charles III Commemorative Coronation Plate

This commemorative ceramic plate comes with a cardboard stand. It features a picture of King Charles III along with the May 6 coronation date. It has a purple and white design and makes the ideal souvenir for collectors of royal memorabilia.

King Charles III Royal Family Coronation T-Shirt

If you’re more of a T-shirt type of person, the red and blue commemorative design on this one will satisfy. It features a classic fit, can be machine-washed and comes in slate gray, white, baby blue, silver gray, heather gray and pink.

King Charles III Coronation Regal Mug

This commemorative ceramic mug can hold 10 ounces of your favorite beverage. It features an ornate purple and yellow design, along with a picture of King Charles. The gold-plated mug comes in a decorative box that’s suitable for display.

His Majesty CR III Garden Flag

If you’d like to display your coronation memorabilia outside, this garden flag is perfect for you. It’s made with UV-resistant polyester fabric, has double-stitching for durability and features a display on both sides. It fits all standard banners/flagpoles.

Colour The King: King Charles III Coloring Book

Just because you’re a kid, it doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the celebration. This coloring book has large 8.5 by 11-inch pages that feature pictures and interesting facts about King Charles and his family.

OTHER MEMORABILIA WORTH CHECKING OUT



