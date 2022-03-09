Which mosquito repellent for your yard is best?

Mosquitoes! From backyard barbecues to mowing the lawn, these biting pests can make outdoor spring and summer activities difficult to enjoy. Aside from their irritating, itchy bites, mosquitoes also spread illness, making them more than just a nuisance. Thankfully, many options are available that can help you make your property less attractive to mosquitoes.

Bonide Mosquito Beater is a natural repellent in the form of small granules that you distribute in your grass either by hand or with a spreader. Because it’s easy to use and does not require covering your yard with toxic chemicals, it’s one of the best choices for safe mosquito relief.

What to know before you buy mosquito repellent for your yard

The size of your property

The best mosquito repellent for your needs depends largely on the area you intend to treat. Those looking to keep the bugs at bay while enjoying their patio will find a wide selection of candles and other scented items designed to deter the insects from entering a small space. For those who want to make their entire property an undesirable habitat for mosquitoes, more extensive treatment in the form of sprays or foggers will be needed.

Safety considerations

Even though the mosquito repellents featured in the article are not applied directly to the skin, special considerations still need to be made with regard to safety. Lanterns and candles pose fire hazards, while certain chemical sprays can be harmful to pets and children. Be sure to read all of the manufacturer’s instructions included with your chosen repellent to ensure safe use.

Expectations

Mosquitoes are a force of nature, and expecting a yard completely free of them is unrealistic. Some species of mosquito are less sensitive than others to certain repellents, and seasonal conditions can also affect the number and voracity of the insects in your yard. Do some research to determine which types of repellents are most effective on the species of mosquito most common in your region, and be sure to rid your property of tires, buckets and even birdbaths. Any item that can collect water will create an environment in which aquatic mosquito larvae can thrive.

What to look for in a quality mosquito repellent for your yard

Ease of application

Some mosquito repellents are as simple to use as plugging them in or lighting their wick. Others require attachment to a hose for liquid application. Consider first how intensely you want to treat your yard and then select a method that will allow you to do so with as little hassle as possible.

Non-toxic ingredients

Environmentally-conscious buyers will want to seek out mosquito treatments that do not depend on toxic chemicals or fumes. While most natural remedies are not as effective as synthetic options, the additional peace of mind with regard to pet and child safety makes natural options popular.

Odor-free

Citronella, a natural, plant-based ingredient, is commonly added to insect repellents as a deterrent. However, its odor can be unpleasant or even irritating for some. Odor-free mosquito repellents are available for sensitive buyers, many of which use natural ingredients.

Light source

Some mosquito repellents are available in the form of a light or lantern that can be hung to also provide some outdoor illumination. Great for patios and tables, these small units are designed to keep bugs away while powered on. Keep in mind, however, that not all insects are dissuaded by the same ingredients as mosquitoes and units with built-in lights may actually attract other insects.

How much you can expect to spend on mosquito repellent for your yard

From electronic devices to jugs of concentrated chemicals, mosquito repellent can cost as little as $20 all the way up to $100 or more.

Mosquito repellent for your yard FAQ

Will mosquito repellent also harm bees?

A. Possibly. Because healthy bee populations are becoming increasingly at risk, treating your entire yard with potentially harmful chemicals may not be the most ecological choice. To help prevent harm to bees, you can opt for devices or candles that are used as needed as opposed to a treatment of your whole property.

Why are mosquitoes dangerous?

A. While the infectious diseases they can carry varies by location, mosquitoes are known carriers of West Nile Virus, various types of encephalitis and malaria. Because of this, keeping mosquito populations under control and bites to a minimum is a good idea.

Is professional mosquito treatment more effective than doing it on my own?

A. Because professional treatment employs chemicals and equipment that you may not have access to, it is often more effective than those available to consumers. However, it’s important to keep in mind that even the best treatment can only do so much. If your yard is sprayed but you are surrounded by properties that have not had a similar treatment, mosquitoes can still make the flight from your neighbor’s yard to your own. Treating your yard on your own is often a more economical choice.

What’s the best mosquito repellent for your yard to buy?

Top mosquito repellent for your yard

Bonide Mosquito Beater

What you need to know: Sprinkle these natural granules in your grass to keep mosquitoes away.

What you’ll love: This pack of two jugs of mosquito repellent is easy to use. Simply distribute the granules in your yard and their natural ingredients make your property unpleasant for mosquitoes and other insects.

What you should consider: This product has an odor to it and seems to lose effectiveness after rain and watering.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Top mosquito repellent for your yard for the money

Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller

What you need to know: Available in 14 colors, this mosquito repeller can match any outdoor decor.

What you’ll love: Needing no batteries, this unit is activated by a fuel cell that heats an odorless repellent to provide 15 feet of protection for up to 12 hours.

What you should consider: Results vary and fuel replacements are expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Worth checking out

Cutter Citronella Candle

What you need to know: Citronella candles provide natural insect repellent and a pleasant glow.

What you’ll love: This citronella candle can burn for up to 40 hours. Its attractive, metal container looks great outdoors. Available as a single unit or in a pack of six.

What you should consider: The effectiveness of citronella can vary based on wind direction and mosquito population. A strong scent may be irritating for some.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

