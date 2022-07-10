Which picnic blanket is best?

A cute basket, sandwiches, refreshing lemonade and loved ones mean you’re almost all set for a picnic. The final piece, a cozy blanket, can be the difference between a picture-perfect picnic scene and a mud crawl. Before you plan your day at the park, the garden or the beach, take time to pick out the blanket that will be the backdrop of your adventure. With so many picnic blankets to choose from, finding the perfect one for you can be a challenge, so we’ve got the basics laid out for you as well as our top picnic blanket recommendations.

What to consider before you buy a picnic blanket

Size

There isn’t a ton of variation in picnic blanket size, but just a few inches can make a pretty big difference when setting out your charcuterie picnic display. If you plan to have solo picnics, you’ll need less blanket than two-person picnics will. So keep an eye out for size before you buy.

Use

Are you picnicking on the beach? On a mountain summit? The typical uses you will need your blanket for will affect which one you should purchase. If you’re a beach picnicker, consider a blanket that is both waterproof and sand-proof. If you plan to use your blanket for camping, consider choosing one you can use for warmth or sitting.

What to look for in a quality picnic blanket

Water protection

The majority of picnic blankets are waterproof, but not all. Some have a higher quality of water protection than others, and some are sand-resistant in addition to water-resistant. Some are water-resistant only on the bottom layer, while others have a spill-proof top as well.

Travel friendly

You rarely picnic right outside your front door, so having a travel-friendly picnic blanket can be a significant help. Most roll or fold up pretty easily, but some have carrying cases or built-in handles for easy transport, so keep an eye out for those features when making your purchase.

Comfort

The point of a picnic blanket is to sit, so you want to consider how comfortable you want yours to be. Some blankets will have light padding, while others have thick foam inserts or gel cushions. Keep in mind that higher comfort tends to come at a higher cost.

Ease of care

A picnic involves food, which usually means spills, messes and crumbs will adorn your picnic blanket at some point or another. Some picnic blankets are spill-proof, keeping liquids on the surface for easier cleaning. Additionally, aim for a machine-washable blanket for easy clean-up, even better if you can put it in the dryer.

How much you can expect to spend on a picnic blanket

Generally, you can spend as much or as little as you want on a picnic blanket. For less than $20, you can get something that does the job but may not be as comfortable or durable as other models. On the other end, you can pay $200 for a luxurious and soft blanket that will probably last a lifetime. Most mid-grade products that are fairly durable and soft will cost $30-$60.

Picnic blanket FAQ

Q. Can I just use a normal blanket for a picnic?

A. Technically, yes. If it’s a choice between your childhood blanket and the ground, the blanket would be preferable for sitting, but you may ruin it in the process. Picnic blankets are more water-resistant and durable than household blankets. They also tend to have some sort of padding, making them more comfortable than your average throw.

Q. Now I’ve got the blanket, what else do I need?

A. A picnic basket is an obvious choice, as it can carry all your food and utensils. Also, consider having designated dishes specifically for camping that are durable and you can toss around. Bamboo utensils, reusable straws and cloth napkins are easy ways to have a complete camping kit with minimal trash thrown away afterward.

What’s the best picnic blanket to buy?

Top picnic blanket

Yeti Lowlands Blanket

What you need to know: The softest, toughest, most luxurious picnic blanket

What you’ll love: A plush and soft top for extra picnic comfort combined with a sturdy and durable bottom for long-term use, this all-around blanket is also easy to clean as it can be machine washed and dried, so it’s ready to use again.

What you should consider: This option is expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top picnic blanket for the money

Scuddles Extra Large Picnic Blanket

What you need to know: This multi-layer foldable blanket is a fan favorite

What you’ll love: A durable, waterproof bottom layer is topped with a foam insert and a soft woven top layer to ensure both softness and durability. Aesthetic, lightweight and foldable with a handle for easy carry, it is an all-around blanket for a friendly price.

What you should consider: Designed to have the top layer on the outside when folded, users complain that folding the blanket without getting any dirt on the top is impossible.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Benevolence LA Beach Blanket

What you need to know: This is a lovely and soft, multipurpose, handmade blanket

What you’ll love: Made from recycled materials, this beautifully patterned blanket can be the setting for your next picnic or yoga session but can also keep you warm when camping or exploring. Durable, warm, and machine washable, this is a great pick for a picnic blanket with traditional blanket functions.

What you should consider: This option is not very large and not waterproof

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Collette Bliss writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.