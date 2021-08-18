Back To School: H.I.S.D. has a shortage of teachers in the district

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) H.I.S.D. has been working hard to prepare for its new school year starting August 23. At the same time it’s also tackling a concerning problem. A shortage of teachers in the school system.

In a letter to the community, HISD Superintendent Millard House II, says he wanted to update everyone about the teacher staffing situation at this time.

Dr. House says:

While there are currently 386 teacher vacancies, I have developed and am implementing a bold plan to ensure that every student begins the school year with a certified teacher in all core content areas. We are going to accomplish this by doing the following:

Working with principals to ensure that campus-based staff that hold teacher certifications are placed in classrooms until a high quality teacher is hired.

Millard House II
HISD Superintendent


Superintendent House goes on to say, the district is deploying about 250 central office staff members with teacher certifications to all campuses that have teacher vacancies that they cannot fill. These employees will also remain in the classroom until a high quality teacher is hired.

We will be deploying these individuals to campuses this Friday so that they can plan and prepare for the first day of school. I don’t want any of our students to begin the school year with a permanent substitute or non-educator in a core content area.

In addition to ensuring that every student has access to a certified in-person instructor, we are also launching a virtual academy for students who need to quarantine to ensure they do not miss out on instruction.

Millard House II
HISD Superintendent

This academy will cover all core content areas across grades Pre-K through 12 and will be taught by about 80 additional teacher-certified instructors from central office. Dr. House believes this will help the district begin the school year more fully staffed with certified teachers than perhaps ever in its history, including pre-COVID.

Given the detrimental effect that COVID has had on student learning, it is critical that our students have access to quality instruction. I am confident that this plan will go a long way in helping us accomplish this.
Sincerely,

Millard House II
HISD Superintendent

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Kids in Katy ISD return to school

Harris County encourages families to get the $100 reward for vaccine

Houston Vehicles Stranded in Flood Waters

Conroe ISD COVID-19 cases - Sharron Melton

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Afghanistan update from Raquel Martin in Washington D.C.

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC at 7AM - August 18, 2021

Multiple named storms churning: Henri, Linda, Grace, Fred - Adam Krueger

Grace update and Colorado wildwires - Adam Krueger, Russ Pappas

School bus forecast

Hurricane Alicia - 38 years later - Star Harvey

Local Houston Weather and futurecast - Adam Krueger

How Texas is protected from Grace - Adam Krueger

Grace wave height and coastal impacts - Carrigan Chauvin

Start times for school districts heading back to school August 18, 2021 - Hannah Trippett

Tropical Storm Grace - Star Harvey

Gov. Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19 - Sharron Melton

School districts heading back to school, August 18, 2021

Houston weather, Fred, Grace for August 18, 2021

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Harris County COVID-19 threat level
Harris County COVID-19 threat level

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss