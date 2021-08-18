Back To School: H.I.S.D. has a shortage of teachers in the district

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) H.I.S.D. has been working hard to prepare for its new school year starting August 23. At the same time it’s also tackling a concerning problem. A shortage of teachers in the school system.

In a letter to the community, HISD Superintendent Millard House II, says he wanted to update everyone about the teacher staffing situation at this time.

Dr. House says:

While there are currently 386 teacher vacancies, I have developed and am implementing a bold plan to ensure that every student begins the school year with a certified teacher in all core content areas. We are going to accomplish this by doing the following: Working with principals to ensure that campus-based staff that hold teacher certifications are placed in classrooms until a high quality teacher is hired. Millard House II

HISD Superintendent



Superintendent House goes on to say, the district is deploying about 250 central office staff members with teacher certifications to all campuses that have teacher vacancies that they cannot fill. These employees will also remain in the classroom until a high quality teacher is hired.

We will be deploying these individuals to campuses this Friday so that they can plan and prepare for the first day of school. I don’t want any of our students to begin the school year with a permanent substitute or non-educator in a core content area. In addition to ensuring that every student has access to a certified in-person instructor, we are also launching a virtual academy for students who need to quarantine to ensure they do not miss out on instruction. Millard House II

HISD Superintendent

This academy will cover all core content areas across grades Pre-K through 12 and will be taught by about 80 additional teacher-certified instructors from central office. Dr. House believes this will help the district begin the school year more fully staffed with certified teachers than perhaps ever in its history, including pre-COVID.



Given the detrimental effect that COVID has had on student learning, it is critical that our students have access to quality instruction. I am confident that this plan will go a long way in helping us accomplish this.

Sincerely, Millard House II

HISD Superintendent