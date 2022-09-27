HOUSTON (CW39) School threats are no joke. FBI Houston is releasing information on the severe penalties for making a campus threat.

With school threats on the rise, the FBI is making it clear that there will be big penalties for a violation.

Today on Twitter, the FBI wrote, “The #FBI and our law enforcement partners remind you that hoax threats targeting schools & other public places are a serious crime. Convictions can result in up to 5 – 20 years of imprisonment, fines, and a permanent record depending on the circumstances of the crime.

Most recently, Conroe ISD received a couple of threats, with one targeting a homecoming dance. That student was banned from that dance and not allowed back on campus for a week.

Heights High School also alarmed responders after a hoax about an active shooters. No one was harmed and it was determined to be a false alarm, with local police, Texas Department of Transportation as well as the Sheriff’s department.

Also, in early September, several emails were allegedly sent by a Lake Jackson Intermediates School student that included a threat. Brazosport ISD sent out a statement when that happened. “We are aware that students are continuing to receive threatening emails that originated from fake BISD student email accounts and fake google email accounts from yesterday and tonight. All BISD student email accounts have been temporarily disabled. We have no reason to believe these are credible threats. However, we will have additional police presence at each campus on Monday morning as a precaution and deterrent. The safety of our students and staff are our top priorities,” BISD wrote on Twitter.