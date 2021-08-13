FREE SHOES! Brenham ISD giving them away TODAY in its first Back to School Resource Fair

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) Brenham ISD is pulling out all the stops, to make sure kids start of on the right foot, this school year. Literally! TODAY, August 13, the district is hosting it’s first ever Back-to-School Resource Fair.

More than 700 pairs of brand-new tennis shoes will be given away to Brenham ISD students, at the back-to-school event. More than a dozen local hairstylists are coming together to give students haircuts for their first day of school. Cub Mascots ‘Chloe’ and ‘Carson’ will also be in attendance to greet students and take pictures. Free Kona Ice, cotton candy, vision screening, COVID-19 vaccine and testing will be available.

The district says: It is our vision to Inspire and Encourage Excellence for ALL. In collaboration with our families and community. Brenham ISD is committed to providing an exceptional education for ALL students; however, last year, we noticed that some of our students had shoes with holes in them or were just too old. Childhood is supposed to be a carefree time, and students should not have to worry about the basic necessities and sadly, we found out that some of our students are facing those situations. Some of our Cubs are in desperate need of a decent pair of shoes.’ We hope that all students will feel confident, feel great, and have a lasting pair of brand new shoes for the 2021-2022 school year.


Veronica Johannsen
Brenham Independent School District
Director of Communications and Special Projects

If you’d like to attend, here’s what you need to know.

The Back-to-School Resource Fair details:
Friday, August 13, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Community Education Building, 1301 S. Market St., Brenham, TX 77833

A reminder, you must sign up today, before you attend, to receive tennis shoes. Visit the Back to School Resource Event page for more details on signing up at Back to School Resource Fair.

This community-wide event is for all, but due to a limited number of shoes only some students will receive shoes. Also, all Cubs will have the opportunity to get: Free haircuts, Free tennis shoes (limited number-must sign up), Free vision screenings, and learn about community resources and speak to vendors.

