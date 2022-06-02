HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Independent School District Police Department, Houston Police Department, and community ministers kicked off Project Safe Start 2022, a partnership to prevent crime and provide additional security for students and teachers as they close out the school year.

Through the partnership, security is increased on and around school campuses during the last days of the year to ensure schools and their surrounding areas remain safe.

HISD Superintendent Millard House II, HISD Police Chief of Police Pedro Lopez, Houston Police Department, and community ministers.