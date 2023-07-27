HOUSTON (KIAH) — About 28 schools in Houston ISD will be starting the new school year in the fall of 2023, with something missing. Their librarians.

This comes after new HISD superintendent Mike Miles announced that libraries at certain schools will be repurposed.

As part of the new superintendent’s overhaul of the district, the spaces will become Discipline Areas, called “Teams Centers,” often referred to as “Zoom rooms,”. This is where teachers can send misbehaving students to learn virtually. Books will remain on the shelves with students still able to check them out, based on an honor system, according to the district.

The announcement doesn’t sit well with Mayor Sylvester Turner, who became very upset when the changes were announced. In fact, during this week’s City Council meeting, he voiced concern over getting rid of librarians and the possibility of the district removing libraries all together, in predominantly low income-minority communities.