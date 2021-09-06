HISD Superintendent holding town hall meetings to hear public concerns

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Independent School Districts new superintendent is wasting no time on the job. Superintendent Millard House II has been busy making sure all of the districts children, faculty and district staff have a need for with the start of a new year, back in person. Now he wants to hear what Harris County residents have to say about what they need this school year.

Superintendent House is taking part in the “Listen & Learn: A Conversation with Superintendent Millard House II”. This is a series of community town hall meetings with the newly appointed HISD Superintendent House, and willl be hosted by HISD Board of Education trustees. The Superintendent wil be available to listen to input from the community, about the district’s future, and learn about key issues that are important to stakeholders.

Here’s a List of the Locations and Times for the series of town halls

Sterling High School (11625 Martindale) Sept. 15 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

HISD Superintendent Millard House II will be joined in the series by HISD Board of Education Trustees Anne Sung (District VII), Kathy Blueford-Daniels (District II), Patricia Allen (District IV), Holly Maria Flynn Vilaseca (District VI), Judith Cruz (District VIII), Elizabeth Santos (District I), Daniela Hernandez (District III), Myrna Guidry (District IX), and Sue Deigaard (District V)