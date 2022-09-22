Courtesy of Houston Christian University, that changed its name from Houston Baptist University.

HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston Baptist University has changed its name to Houston Christian University. The change was announced by university President Robert B. Sloan during an open forum Wednesday afternoon with faculty, staff, past and present trustees, and students.

The name change does not affect the University’s accreditation status, tuition or fees, or financial aid application process.

A revised logo is expected to be completed soon, the University colors of orange and blue will remain the same. And the University’s Husky mascot will continue to represent their 17 Division I sports.

Campus signage and athletics uniforms will be updated over the next few months.

President Robert B. Sloan. Photo courtesy of Houston Christian University

The university president said “Houston Christian University more accurately epitomizes our student body and reflects the faculty, staff, alumni, and community we serve.”

We are committed to being a distinctively Christian university that welcomes all Christians to benefit from our excellent academic programs. This historic university appeals to people all across the spectrum of Christian denominational life, and this new name clarifies who we are. President Robert B. Sloan

The renaming is part of a growth campaign to expand HCU’s residential campus to 4,200 students and online campus to 5,800 students.

We want to extend the influence of our mission while also appealing to as many students as possible. President Robert B. Sloan

According to Dr. Sloan, the University has considered a name change several times over the last 16 years, but in the last two years, a University task force of trustees arrived at this new name after two years of consideration, research, and prayerful review. On May 17, 2022 the Board of Trustees officially approved the switch.

The University is partnering with Carnegie, a leading higher education marketing and enrollment strategy firm “to take our brand of traditional Christian higher education to the next generation of students,” said Dr. Sloan.

During Wednesday’s forum event, Dr. Sloan said more about the University’s ‘core convictions,’ claiming HCU’s historic Christian commitments have not and will not change.

We believe that authentic and faithful Christian higher education, rooted in a scriptural worldview, is ever more critical in a fractured society in need of reconciliation, hope, and healing. President Robert B. Sloan

“By changing to Houston Christian University, we are striving to be even clearer about our convictions. We are committed to Jesus Christ. We are committed to the Scriptures. We are committed to the Gospel and its power to draw all people to Christ. And we are committed to being ‘salt and light’ in the world,” said Dr. Sloan on the HCU website.

The recent name change marks the second time university leaders have changed the institution’s name. Originally launched in 1960 as Houston Baptist College by Dr. Stewart Morris, Sr., the University was renamed to Houston Baptist University in 1973.

Dr. Morris, one of the University’s “Founding Fathers,” enthusiastically approved the name change.

For more information, visit HBU.edu/HC.