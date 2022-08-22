Photo by Seth Kovar of HISD’s first day of school at Marshall Middle School. (CW39)

HOUSTON (CW39) Monday was the first day of school for the Houston Independent School District and as the 2022-2023 school year began, the safety of students, teachers, and staff members was at the forefront.

Nowhere was that more apparent than at Marshall Middle School where school leaders and local politicians spoke about security among other topics.

Safe Walk Home Northside hosts welcome back to school event at Marshall Middle School

“Safe Walk Home Northside” hosted the event. It was founded in 2016 a couple of months after 11 year old Marshall Middle School student Josue Flores was fatally stabbed while walking home from school. The organization is dedicated to ensuring that such a tragedy never happens again.

Local police chiefs also spoke about school safely at the event, and they joined the others in welcoming students back to school.