HOUSTON (CW39) — On Tuesday, September 6, the school bells will be ringing in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.

It’s the first time since the devastating school shooting at Robb Elementary on May 24th, that children in Uvalde will be back at school. But, support for these students in coming in a big way across the state of Texas.

La Porte ISD sent out a memo over the weekend to wear maroon and white on Tuesday. Those are the Uvalde school colors.

It’s all to coincide with Uvalde CISD’s return to school for the 2022-2023 school year.

And La Porte ISD is not alone. Several school districts around the state are encouraging their students to also wear maroon and white on Tuesday as well.

“Fort Bend ISD will join school districts throughout Texas to support the students and staff in Uvalde CISD as they return to school next week. We invite our students and staff to ‘Stand with Uvalde’ by wearing maroon and white on Tuesday, September 6 to honor, support and encourage the Uvalde community,” a Fort Bend ISD statement said.

It’s the simplest of gestures with hopes that it shows solidarity with the students of Uvalde. The goal is to also remind the community that they are truly Uvalde Strong and that the entire state of Texas stands by them.