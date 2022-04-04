Which curved monitor is best?

There seems to be an almost endless choice of computer monitors that you can use, whether it’s for video games or doing office work. Depending on the size of your desk, you might also decide to have multiple monitors.

No matter your setup or what you use the monitors for, most people can easily be distracted by their environment. A great step toward minimizing a dwindling attention span is to get a curved monitor. For example, the 38-inch LG 38WP85C-W fills more of your peripheral vision, letting you focus on what’s important.

What to know before you buy a curved monitor

Curved vs. flat-screen monitor

Curved screens have one advantage over flat-screen monitors, especially when it comes to video games. Due to the curve, the monitor will appear to be larger, as all sides are an equal distance away from your eyes. On a flat-screen monitor, the edges are the farthest away, which your eyes can interpret as slight distortion. There’s also less glare on a curved monitor while filling more of your peripheral vision.

The curve is different depending on the model

There is no “standard” curve when it comes to curved monitors. For one manufacturer, you might find several models that have different curve dimensions. What is standard is how the curvature is measured and presented. You might find a monitor with a 1500R or 1800R curve — this means the radius of the curve is 1,500 or 1,800 millimeters.

The best curve radius is closer to the human eye

While it can differ between users, the best radius for a curved monitor is one that’s closer to the radius of the human eye. An 1800R monitor has less of a curve than a 1500R monitor, while the human eye has a curve of around 1000R. The closer the radius of the monitor is to 1,000 millimeters, the better visuals it will provide.

What to look for in a quality curved monitor

A native curve is better than a non-native one

It might seem strange, but there are two different kinds of curves, also related to the radius. A monitor with a native curve is the best, as the model was originally designed at the specific 1500R curvature. A monitor with a non-native curve is when an 1800R monitor is adapted to have a 1500R radius. Essentially forced into the tighter radius, non-native curved monitors can suffer from backlight bleed and a shorter lifespan.

The resolution should be relative to the display’s size

As with any monitor, the resolution is important for graphical quality. If you have a curved monitor of more than 27 inches, the best resolution would be 2K (2560 x 1440). If it’s less than that, you could notice graphical elements that give the impression of lower quality. For monitors below 27 inches, a resolution of 1080p (1920 x 1080) would be perfect, while 4K (4096 x 2160) is best suited for monitors 32 inches or more.

Multiple connections and settings

A monitor connects to a computer or laptop through a cable, and having a choice of which cable you want to use is excellent. The most common method is through an HDMI connection, while some monitors also support DisplayPort technology. A good-quality curved monitor should have additional connections like USB-C, USB 3.0 and a headphones jack.

How much you can expect to spend on a curved monitor

The average price of a curved monitor depends on the size of the display, the maximum resolution and additional functions. An entry-level curved monitor can retail for $100-$200, while larger widescreen monitors can retail for $1,000-$1,500.

Curved monitor FAQ

Can you mount a curved monitor on a wall?

A. In theory it’s possible, but you need a special mounting bracket. Since curved monitors don’t have a flat back, the industry-standard VESA mounting system might not work.

Is a curved monitor good for gaming?

A. Yes, as is any monitor that you connect to a computer or console. The important aspects to take into consideration are the refresh rate and the resolution — both of which can affect the visual quality of gaming consoles.

What’s the best curved monitor to buy?

Top curved monitor

LG 38WP85C-W 38-Inch Curved UltraWide Monitor

What you need to know: This ultra-wide monitor is perfect for anybody who has limited space on their desk and is looking for a multiple monitor solution.

What you’ll love: With a resolution of 3840 x 1600 pixels, this 38-inch display has extra thin bezels on three sides. It has two 7-watt speakers built in, features two USB 3.0 ports, a USB-C connection, DisplayPort and a headphones jack.

What you should consider: While it has a USB-C port on the back panel, it automatically stops supplying power to any connected device when the monitor is turned off or goes into power-saving mode.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top curved monitor for the money

MSI Optix G241VC FreeSync 24-Inch Gaming Monitor

What you need to know: The refresh rate of 75 hertz makes this monitor perfect for gaming, as the frame rate is able to sync accurately with any video game. This reduces the instances of jerky motions or graphical stuttering.

What you’ll love: In addition to the 75Hz refresh rate, this monitor has an 1800R LED display panel with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. It also features AMD’s FreeSync technology that helps to reduce stuttering.

What you should consider: It only has an HDMI connection, which might not be sufficient for those looking to use DisplayPort instead.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Samsung S65UA Series 34-Inch Ultrawide Curved Monitor

What you need to know: With its mammoth display of 34 inches, this monitor is the ideal accessory for power users or creative workers who need to have a lot of windows open at the same time.

What you’ll love: With a maximum resolution of 3440 x 1440, it has a 1000R curve, which is the closest to the human eye you’ll get from a monitor. It features a USB-C port, HDMI connection, two USB 3.0 ports and an ethernet connection. The monitor has a refresh rate of 100 hertz and is compatible with AMD’s FreeSync technology.

What you should consider: While the display can be split into two windows, users have indicated that the control panel is difficult to use.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

