You don’t have to compromise great quality for portability; these portable gaming monitors have stunning graphics and high refresh rates.

Which portable gaming monitors are best?

With the many options to stream content to your portable devices, people are looking for the best on-the-go screen on which to play their favorite games. The display capabilities for portable monitors compare well to their larger, at-home versions — as many have HD resolutions and HDR support.

If you are an avid gamer, chances are you already have at least one screen at home, but a portable monitor allows you to game from anywhere. The best portable gaming monitor for gamers is the G-STORY 17.3 Inch portable monitor.

What to know before you buy a portable gaming monitor

When looking for a portable gaming monitor, consider the screen size, battery, and image quality as these factors will impact your play style.

Screen size

The convenience of a portable screen does come with its sacrifices, namely screen size is smaller. If you like gaming on a bigger screen, a 17-inch screen will be your best choice. If you find yourself short on bag space or prefer a smaller screen for ease of portability, look for something in the 14-inch range.

Integrated Battery

Like most of your handheld electronics, you have to consider the battery life of your portable monitor. Many portable monitors do not have an integrated battery. If you are sure you will always be in the range of a charging spot, this may be less of a key factor in your monitor choice. For those who know they won’t have access to a plug, consider investing in a portable charger.

Image quality

As a gamer, you want your adventure to be crisp and clear — like you are right there in the game. While your phone may not hold up to 4K gaming, a portable monitor can. Find a to-go monitor with a high refresh rate, 16:9 aspect ratio, and HDR support to turn a waiting room into a gaming den.

Best portable gaming monitor for 17-inches

Top portable gaming monitor for stunning graphics

Cocopar 4k 17.3 inch portable monitor

What you need to know: Weighing only 2.3 pounds, this 4K monitor has stunning, crystal clear graphics perfect for gaming.

What you’ll love: Cocopar uses an advanced 4K HDR technology with a 50Hz refresh rate and a fast response speed. It has a feature called Eye Care tech, which will minimize eye strain due to blue light. It’s great for gaming, but it can also double as a portable business presentation screen.

What you should consider: This is a pricier model that has no integrated battery options.

Top portable gaming monitor for gamers

G-STORY 17.3 Inch portable monitor

What you need to know: G-STORY boasts an impressive refresh rate of 144Hz that can be overclocked to 165Hz, making this a top choice for FPS gamers.

What you’ll love: The monitor uses an IPS panel with a 178-degree viewing angle, allowing a perfect view from any angle. It runs a 99% sRGB color gamut to give you a great range of color environments. With FreeSync and G-Sync technology, even the fastest games shouldn’t see screen tears.

What you should consider: Users report frame skips when overclocked to 165Hz.

Best portable gaming monitors for 15 inches

Top portable gaming monitor for a great picture

UPERFECT 4K portable monitor touch screen

What you need to know: This screen offers a 4k ultra HD display with built-in FreeSync and HDR.

What you’ll love: This touch screen monitor has dual USB C and one Mini HD port and is a perfect travel screen for your gaming consoles or mobile phone. It is slim with only a 5 mm profile and lightweight at only 2.05 pounds. You will be happy to know it also has two speakers in addition to a 3.5mm headphone jack.

What you should consider: There is no integrated battery for this device, so either bring a portable battery or make sure you can plug it in.

Top portable gaming monitor for versatility

Dragon Touch S1 Pro 4K

What you need to know: This thin monitor is a plug-and-play with a Mini HDMI to HDMI cable and 2 USB-C cables included in the box.

What you’ll love: Dragon Touch is a VESA-compatible monitor, so you can mount it to a stand or arm and use it in both portrait or landscape.

What you should consider: This is not a touch screen, but it can be operated with your phone, which requires a lightning to USB-C cable.

Top portable gaming monitor for the money

AOC 16T2 portable monitor

What you need to know: Perfect for PC/Mac gamers who want an extra screen for their gaming laptop at a good price.

What you’ll love: You can expand your laptop gaming with this as your second gaming monitor. It is 9 mm slim and weighs about 2.20 pounds. If you are short on plug-in space, this monitor has a built-in battery that lasts up to 4 hours.

What you should consider: This will not be compatible with a Nintendo Switch because the software needed can only be downloaded on Windows and Mac.

Best portable gaming monitors for 14 inches or fewer

Top portable gaming monitor for traveling

Lenovo ThinkVision M14

What you need to know: This is a small, lightweight option for someone who wants to travel light.

What you’ll love: This monitor is compatible with any device that uses an advanced USB-C port. It also comes with a protective sleeve, making it travel-ready out of the box.

What you should consider: If your device does not use a USB-C port, this monitor may not work with it.

Top portable gaming monitor for tired eyes

HP EliteDisplay S14

What you need to know: If you are a fan of thin and portable products, this device is both lightweight and small.

What you’ll love: It allows settings to be customized to control brightness and response time. The EliteDisplay has HP Low Blue Light mode technology to filter out blue light and transform it into warmer colors for a more comfortable view.

What you should consider: This option only connects via USB-C cable, which is included in the box.

