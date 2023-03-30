This special-edition Nintendo Switch is sure to impress Zelda fans

Nintendo recently announced a special-edition Nintendo Switch OLED in preparation for the new Zelda game, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The Switch OLED is an upgraded version of the original model with brighter colors and sharper contrast. The special edition console features an intricate gold pattern inspired by the iconic game series. It releases on April 28, but pre-orders are available now.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The newest Zelda game promises to improve upon Breath of the Wild’s successful gameplay formula. Players can use Link’s new fuse power to fuse two items, creating powerful new weapons. The game will have plenty of puzzles, similar to those from “Breath of the Wild,” but Link’s new abilities will surely inspire some out-of-the-box ways to solve them.

In addition to the fuse ability, Link will have an ultrahand ability, letting him stick items together. Although this sounds identical to the fuse ability, the two work differently. For example, one gameplay trailer shows Link using the ultrahand ability to build a raft out of various objects. You can combine the two powers to create various fun contraptions.

Price

The special edition Nintendo Switch OLED is more expensive than the standard version, with a price tag of $360 compared to $299.99 for a regular Nintendo Switch. The Nintendo Switch OLED has the same amount of RAM and the same CPU as the Nintendo Switch. The OLED screen is its main selling point.

It offers better colors and contrast, making games look crisper than they do on the original Switch. If you’re looking for the best mobile gaming experience, the OLED version might be worth the extra cost. On the other hand, if you’re buying it to use at home, the upgraded screen may not justify the price.

Battery life

One of the biggest complaints about the original Nintendo Switch was its battery life. According to Nintendo, the OLED version can last up to nine hours on a single charge, which is a significant improvement over the original Switch’s seven hours.

Of course, the battery life varies depending on how you use the console. If you’re playing a graphically-intensive game with the screen at full brightness, the console isn’t likely to last a full nine hours.

Compatibility

The OLED Switch is fully compatible with all Nintendo Switch games. You can transfer your save data and downloaded games from your old Switch to the OLED without issues. Your physical game cartridges will work with the OLED model as well.

Accessories

The Nintendo Switch OLED is slightly larger than the original model. Some accessories are specifically designed for the OLED version, such as carrying cases that fit the larger screen. Other accessories worth considering include stands that let you adjust the screen’s angle while playing in tabletop mode. There are also various wireless controllers with designs similar to GameCube controllers, Xbox controllers and PlayStation controllers.

Nintendo products worth checking out

The newest Zelda game releases on May 12 and is available for pre-order now. It features the gorgeous visuals popularized by Breath of the Wild and builds on many of its gameplay concepts.

PowerA Zelda Joy-Con Comfort Grip

This joy-con grip has an elegant design featuring Princess Zelda. The handles have an antislip rubber coating for a comfortable gaming experience. Many players said it looks and feels like the gamepad that comes with the Switch.

Nintendo Joy-Con

Nintendo Joy-Cons can enhance gameplay with their motion controls, but they aren’t known to stand the test of time. If you plan on buying a Nintendo Switch OLED, you’ll want to have a second set in case the first set breaks. These come in various color combinations.

Afterglow LED Wireless Deluxe Gaming Controller

This officially licensed controller lasts around 40 hours when fully charged. The design looks and feels more like an Xbox controller than a Nintendo Switch controller. It has motion controls and four customizable LED settings.

Hori Compact Playstand Zelda Edition

This officially licensed playstand is compatible with the Nintendo Switch and the OLED model. It features an understated design based on The Legend of Zelda. You can adjust the angle to fit your playstyle and fold it up when you’re done playing.

Zadii Hard Carrying Case

This durable case is large enough to fit a Nintendo Switch OLED, dock, power adapter, joy-con grip and 21 game cartridges. Many reviewers said they were impressed with the build quality.

