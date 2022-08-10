Is the Secretlab Omega 2020 Gaming Chair worth it?

Sitting can be uncomfortable, especially when you have to do it for extended periods, like when you’re working or gaming. Many people opt for an office chair or gaming chair that not only has support but is also adjustable.

Secretlab has an answer. The Omega 2020 Gaming Chair is the company’s flagship model. According to Secretlab, the Omega offers “comfort that’s just sublime.”

That sounded like a chair we had to have, so we tested the Secretlab Omega 2020 Gaming Chair to see if it lived up to the manufacturer’s claims, and this is what we found.

Testing the Secretlab Omega 2020 Gaming Chair

The tester we used for this chair has a work-from-home position where they sit in front of the computer for many long hours, several days each week. Our tester needed a chair that was a good balance of soft and stiff and could provide hours of pain-free sitting. It was also important to have a fully adjustable model.

Our tester used the Omega 2020 Gaming Chair in a real-world environment, taking extensive notes on comfort, adjustability, design and more.

What is the Secretlab Omega 2020 Gaming Chair?

Secretlab’s gaming chair is a luxury piece of furniture. Every inch of its design is devoted to either providing comfort or customization for the user. The memory foam cushioning provides support exactly where you need it, while the gel-coated head pillow whisks away heat to keep you cool.

The seat raises and lowers, as do the armrests, so you can perfectly match the chair to the height of your desk. You can also angle the armrests. This came in handy when the tester was working, so they could keep their forearms off the desk. The chair reclines to a relaxed, semi-upright position. If you want to recline more, you simply pull a lever. Both of the reclining positions lock into place so you feel secure.

Secretlab Omega 2020 Gaming Chair price and where to buy

You can buy the Omega 2020 Gaming chair on Amazon. If you buy the chair directly from Secretlab, however, it costs just $479.

How to use the Secretlab Omega 2020 Gaming Chair

Unboxing and assembling

We were surprised by how heavy the package was. Even before assembling, we were confident that we’d purchased a high-quality item that was built to last.

Putting the chair together only took us about 90 minutes. The directions were easy to follow, and there were no hiccups along the way. We got everything right on the first try.

Adjusting the Omega 2020 Gaming Chair

Every moving part on this model is operated by a lever or a button that’s located near the section of the chair that needs adjustment. For instance, there’s a lever near the buttocks that lets you recline and a button on the armrests that lets you angle them. Operation is intuitive. Even if you don’t read the instructions, you can figure it out quickly.

Secretlab Omega 2020 Gaming Chair benefits

This chair feels very supportive and sturdy, and there’s a structure beneath the cushion that provides support for hours of sitting. We were impressed by the upholstery; the fabric is strong and tight with consistent stitching. When we spilled a cup of coffee on the chair, we found it was impressively stain-resistant — the spill cleaned up easily with just a wet washcloth.

The arms of this chair are much more durable than other models we’ve used. They feel solid enough to support your arms without worry. We also liked that they could be adjusted inward and outward as well as up and down.

Our favorite part of this gaming chair, however, was the memory foam pillows. The headrest has an elastic band that keeps it loosely fastened to the chair. The back pillow is separate from the chair. This allows the user to adjust the pillow however they want. For instance, we found it to be most beneficial when the back pillow was hiked up just a little to provide support when we sat forward.

Secretlab Omega 2020 Gaming Chair drawbacks

While this chair was comfortable, we were expecting it to be just a little softer, but this didn’t seem to inhibit our ability to remain seated for extended periods. We did find that the chair is designed for someone a little taller. If you’re shorter than 5 feet, 6 inches tall, the head pillow will be too high for you. Also, this is not an entry-level or a budget offering — it has a price tag that’s significantly higher than the average office or gaming chair.

Should you get the Secretlab Omega 2020 Gaming Chair?

Overall, the Secretlab Omega 2020 Gaming Chair is an attractive, high-quality chair. It provides lasting comfort, allowing you to remain seated for hours at a time. It’s ideal for work or gaming. If you’re hesitant about buying a “gaming chair” for your office, the design is sophisticated enough that it will fit with your professional decor. While the price is higher, the performance is better, so purchasing this model is still a good value.

