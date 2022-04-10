Which Razer laptops are best?

If you are an avid gamer, you might have considered a gaming laptop in the past. There are plenty of models from different manufacturers to choose from, and it can be rather difficult. Each one has different specifications and designs.

But have you ever considered a Razer laptop? Over the years, the company has made a name for itself as one of the best PC and gaming accessory makers. So if you are looking for a premium gaming laptop that will be perfect for office work as well, then check out the Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop.

What to know before you buy a Razer laptop

Power of the Central Processing Unit

Arguably one of the most critical components in a computer or laptop, the CPU is responsible for how fast it can perform actions. Since you can’t upgrade most CPUs in laptops, you must consider which CPU speed will be right for your purposes. Generally, a CPU speed of 4.2GHz will be sufficient for most things.

Harddrive space is important for gaming

If you are planning on doing some serious gaming on your Razer laptop, you must ensure that you have enough space for the games. Most games today are digital downloads that can reach over 100GB. You can upgrade the M.2 SSD, but look for storage capacity that will store all your games and files.

AMD or NVIDIA graphics card

In an office environment, the graphics card in a laptop won’t make that much of a difference. But when it comes to gaming, most gamers will prefer either AMD cards or NVIDIA graphics cards. There isn’t that much difference between the two brands, and it will mainly come down to personal preference.

What to look for in a quality Razer laptop

RGB lighting and key customizability

When you get a laptop from a company deeply embedded into gaming culture, you can expect it to have a wide variety of customizability options. One of those is the RGB lighting effects that have been incorporated into almost every gaming component. A good Razer laptop will have plenty of lighting options and the ability for you to change it however you want.

Resolution

Specifically for gaming, the resolution of the laptop’s screen will play a huge role in the quality of the graphics. This is important so that you can clearly see what is going on. A good quality Razer laptop will have a 4K resolution with a refresh rate of 120MHz. The fast refresh rate makes sure that fast-paced action doesn’t have a motion blurring effect.

Multi-monitor and accessory support

Having a single screen on the monitor might be perfect for playing games, but if you use the laptop for office work, you might need some extra viewing real estate. That is why a good Razer laptop will have additional HDMI ports for you to connect extra monitors.

How much you can expect to spend on a Razer laptop

The general retail price of a Razer laptop will depend on the model, the capabilities, and the components inside. An entry-level Razer laptop can retail for $1,000-$1,600. A top-tier Razer laptop can retail for $2,500-$3,000.

Razer laptop FAQ

Can you upgrade the components in a Razer laptop?

A. Laptops are notoriously difficult to upgrade. But with that said, some Razer laptops use the M.2 slot to upgrade the solid-state drive easily. Due to the thin design of some laptops, you can’t upgrade the RAM or other components.

Can all Razer laptops be used for gaming?

A. Razer is mainly associated with PC gaming and accessories, so it would be an easy assumption to make. But not all Razer laptops are good for gaming. The company makes a few that are specifically designed for working and office productivity. With those, you might struggle to run even the most basic of video games.

What’s the best Razer laptop to buy?

Top Razer laptop

Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop

What you need to know: This option is perfect for any type of gaming, wherever you might be.

What you’ll love: For crisp graphics, this Razer laptop is powered by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, has an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-Core processor and 16GB of RAM. In terms of storage space, it comes with a 1TB solid-state drive. The display measures 14-inches with a QHD resolution of 2560 by 1440 with a response time of 165Hz.

What you should consider: The RAM can’t be upgraded, as only the SSD uses M.2 technology.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Razer laptop for the money

Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook

What you need to know: Thin and powerful, it makes gaming a breeze.

What you’ll love: The ultra-thin laptop is powered by a quad-core 11th gen intel core i7-1165g7 processor, has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD internal storage. The 1080p display has a refresh rate of 120MHz, measures 13.3-inches, and is powered by an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics card.

What you should consider: As with many laptops, the fixed 16GB of RAM will be difficult to upgrade.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Razer Book 13 Laptop

What you need to know: This is an office workhorse that can handle the pressure.

What you’ll love: While the 13-inch Razer Book might not be suited for gaming, the Intel Core i7-1165G7 4 Core and 16GB of RAM will make small work of any office tasks. The display is full HD and has a touchscreen, with a Vapor Chamber Cooling System to ensure it doesn’t overheat. It comes with Razer Chroma RGB to change the lighting and uses Thunderbolt 4 to charge.

What you should consider: The laptop has somewhat limited storage and the 256GB M.2 SSD might not be enough.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Charlie F. writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.