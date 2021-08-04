Skip to content
CW39 Houston
Houston
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
No Wait Weather
Flood
NO WAIT WEATHER Stories
CW39 Weather Radar
Hurricane Season: Are You Prepared?
High Water Areas
Warnings
Outside/Inside
Working In the Weather
SkyTracker Camera Network
“Prepare and Protect,” A Hurricane Special
“Rising Water: Houston Floods” CW39 Houston
Closures
NO WAIT TRAFFIC
Traffic Map
NO WAIT TRAFFIC Stories
Check Your Flight
Road Rules
METRO
SkyTracker Camera Network
LOCAL NEWS
NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC
Houston Happens
Houston Headlines
Houston Sports Show
COVID-19
Crime
FREE COVID-19 Testing & Vaccine
School Districts
Space Exploration
Food Truck Friday
SkyTracker Camera Network
Destination Texas
Texas News
Top Stories
Taste of Tokyo: Markets in US offer fresh Japanese items
Video
Top Stories
EXPLAINER: What Olympic host Japan’s COVID ‘emergency’ means
Aussie skater uncorks ‘stealthy’ trick for gold in Tokyo
Houston Weather – Afternoon highs struggle to hit season average, coastal rain
Video
Weather | Friday rain in 7-Day forecast for August 5, 2021
Video
NATIONAL NEWS
Border Report
Business News
Japan 2020
Washington D.C. News
Entertainment
Mystery Wire
Nation/World News
Politics
Sports
Technology
WATCH
Watch Live
Antenna TV
Newsfeed Now
NewsNation Now
SkyTracker Camera Network
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Work For CW39
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Program Schedule
Shows
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
KIAH Mobile Apps
Daily Newsletter
Search
Search
Search
TV & Video
The best TV
Close
You have been added to No Wait Weather + Traffic Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
No Wait Weather + Traffic
SIGN UP
FOLLOW CW39
Don't Miss
Texas weather blamed for ongoing air travel woes for Spirit and American Airlines customers
Video
Shifting travel guidelines, passport backlog causing issues for travelers
Weekly road closure list for Kemah, Seabrook
Plan ahead! Weekend road closures scheduled around downtown
Video
Summer travel boom not just seen in the air, but also on the road
More closures for SH-146 commuters around Kemah, Seabrook
Jet fuel shortage hits US airports in the West