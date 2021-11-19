Skip to content
CW39 Houston
Houston
52°
LIVE NOW
Houston Happens
Houston
52°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
NO WAIT WEATHER
Flood
NO WAIT WEATHER Stories
CW39 Weather Radar
Hurricane Season: Are You Prepared?
High Water Areas
Warnings
Weather Wednesday Kidcast
Outside/Inside
Working In the Weather
SkyTracker Camera Network
“Prepare and Protect,” A Hurricane Special
“Rising Water: Houston Floods” CW39 Houston
Closures
NO WAIT TRAFFIC
Check your highway
Road Rules
Houston Traffic Map
NO WAIT TRAFFIC Stories
Check Your Flight
METRO
SkyTracker Camera Network
LOCAL NEWS
NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC
Houston Happens
Houston Headlines
Houston Sports Show
H-Town High School Sports
COVID-19
School Districts
Space Exploration
Texas News
Lone Star NYE
SkyTracker Camera Network
Destination Texas
Top Stories
UT senior wins Jeopardy! college championship
Video
Top Stories
Russia-China relationship: How the Ukraine crisis …
Video
Rich Russians vacation in Fla. amid Ukraine crisis
Video
Ukrainian Americans watching Ukraine-Russia crisis
Video
Cypress man charged in exploitation investigation
NATIONAL NEWS
BestReviews
Big Race – Daytona
Black History Month
Remarkable Women
The Big Game
Border Report
Business News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Washington D.C. News
Entertainment
Mystery Wire
BestReviews
Nation/World News
Politics
Sports
Technology
PR Newswire Press Releases
WATCH
Watch Live
Antenna TV
NewsNation Now
SkyTracker Camera Network
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Work For CW39
Contests
About Us
Rescan your TV
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Program Schedule
Shows
KIAH Mobile Apps
Daily Newsletter
About BestReviews
Regional News Partners
Search
Please enter a search term.
Gloves
Best black fingerless gloves
Top Gloves Headlines
Best waterproof women’s gloves
Best kids’ waterproof gloves
Best insulated work gloves
Best waterproof work gloves
Best waterproof winter gloves
Best fingerless gloves
Close
You have been added to No Wait Weather + Traffic Newsletter
Subscribe Now
No Wait Weather + Traffic
Sign Up
More Gloves
Best leather driving gloves
Best black leather gloves
Best men’s leather gloves
Best kids’ ski gloves
Best texting gloves you can buy online now
Best winter gloves
Best black gloves
Don't Miss
What drivers should know as winter storms approach …
The most overpriced used car in each state
Houston Rodeo safety tips from American Red Cross
Jackknifed 18-wheeler near downtown cleared
Hertz customers arrested over ‘stolen’ cars