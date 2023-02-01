Which natural teeth whitening products are best?

Many common teeth whitening products use harsh chemicals that, although they make your teeth whiter, can lead to expensive dental bills. A natural teeth whitening product whitens teeth without compromising their enamel. Using natural products on your teeth could save them from premature damage.

Instead of toxic chemicals such as parabens and sulfates, a natural teeth whitening product uses food-grade components such as charcoal, coconut oil and other naturally occurring ingredients. In pursuit of the best natural teeth whitening product, consider your preferred whitening method, the product’s ingredients and which type of stains you’re trying to get rid of.

What to know before buying natural teeth whitening products

Process

There are many forms of natural teeth whiteners on the market. Some last five days and can be worn anywhere, at any time. Others take longer to be effective and are best used at home.

Natural whitening toothpaste : This product has the most gentle whitening process and uses mild abrasiveness to scrub away surface stains. Whitening toothpaste does not require a tray or syringes for application.

: This product has the most gentle whitening process and uses mild abrasiveness to scrub away surface stains. Whitening toothpaste does not require a tray or syringes for application. Natural whitening strips : Whitening strips are easy to use and don’t take long to apply. They are more effective at quickly whitening than toothpaste and typically feature a non-toxic adhesive to mold the strip to the teeth. The best whitening strips will not provide a bad aftertaste or tooth sensitivity.

: Whitening strips are easy to use and don’t take long to apply. They are more effective at quickly whitening than toothpaste and typically feature a non-toxic adhesive to mold the strip to the teeth. The best whitening strips will not provide a bad aftertaste or tooth sensitivity. Natural whitening kits: A natural teeth whitening kit contains the largest amount of hydrogen peroxide and takes around 20 minutes to an hour per session. Typically, these products can whiten teeth up to four shades. A blue LED light is often included, mimicking the bleaching action of peroxide.

Ingredients

Natural teeth whitening products are free of peroxides, sulfates, preservatives, and artificial coloring and sweeteners. Instead, they use ingredients such as food-grade activated charcoal, coconut oil, aloe vera, sea salt and herbal extracts.

Extrinsic vs. intrinsic stain removal

Natural teeth whitening products work to eliminate two different styles of stains: extrinsic and intrinsic.

Extrinsic stains are found on the surface of the enamel and are easier to remove with gentle whitening products.

are found on the surface of the enamel and are easier to remove with gentle whitening products. Intrinsic stains are located beneath the enamel. These stains are harder to remove with an average natural whitening toothpaste and require stronger products such as strips or LED teeth whitening lights.

How much you can expect to spend on natural teeth whitening products

Natural teeth whitening products cost anywhere from $30-$100 depending on the supply, brand and ingredients. A whitening product with the best ingredients and a larger supply costs anywhere from $50-$100.

Tips for buying natural teeth whitening products

Repair any cavities before using a whitening product.

before using a whitening product. Check the expiration date before using the product.

before using the product. Don’t leave the product on your teeth for longer than indicated in the instructions.

in the instructions. Brush after using the whitening product.

Brush your teeth twice a day with a soft-bristled brush.

with a soft-bristled brush. Once your teeth are whitened, avoid dark-colored acidic food and drink.

Natural teeth whitening products FAQ

How do the teeth get stained?

A. The enamel of the teeth is extremely prone to staining. When humans drink coffee, tea, red wine or soda, and smoke cigarettes, these products can stick to the enamel and embed stains over time.

Can I use mouthwash to whiten my teeth?

A. Yes. Certain mouthwashes whiten teeth using a small amount of hydrogen peroxide. Typically, these show minimum results compared to other whitening products, but they are a good way to whiten between treatments.

What are the best natural teeth whitening products to buy?

Best natural teeth whitening toothpastes

Moon Stain Removal Whitening Toothpaste

This refreshing lunar peppermint product gives users minty breath that lasts all day. The formula uses vegan and fluoride-free ingredients in a blend of ethically sourced mica to help polish away surface stains for a whiter, brighter smile.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

Neutripure Charcoal Toothpaste for Natural Teeth Whitening

This toothpaste removes bad breath without the chemicals contained in generic toothpaste. Activated charcoal is a highly absorbent, porous substance that binds to stains left from coffee, wine and anything else that stains the teeth. The toothpaste’s healthy alkaline balance cleans the teeth without enamel-eating acidity or toxic chemicals.

Sold by Amazon

Best natural teeth whitening strips

Zimba Teeth Whitening Strips

These whitening strips can easily remove years of stains. Zimba uses chemical-free natural mint oil to provide a fresh flavor. It’s safe on the enamel and gentle on sensitive teeth for pain-free whitening. These strips use advanced adhesion that results in a whiter, more even smile.

Sold by Amazon

Best natural teeth whitening kit

Moon The Whitening Device

This product is vegan and cruelty-free, promising to give you advanced whitening and exceptional results in just five minutes. The device uses Moon’s Dissolving Whitening Strips, and the blue LED frequency activates hydrogen peroxide to maximize whitening results. It comes in a travel case.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

