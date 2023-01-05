The plantar fascia plays a critical role in walking. When this long tendon is injured, it can seriously impact your daily life.

Which plantar fasciitis inserts are best?

From those who work out occasionally to professional athletes, plantar fasciitis is a foot condition that causes pain anywhere on the sole of your foot and can be debilitating. It can sideline even the fittest person, and without treatment, only gets worse.

When you need top-of-the-line support and a fit that is beyond compare, Superfeet Green Professional-Grade High Arch Support Inserts will help you get back on your feet.

What to know before you buy plantar fasciitis inserts

Location of your pain

Plantar fasciitis inserts are designed to relieve pain caused by this condition. Some inserts focus more on supporting high or flat arches, while others cushion and comfort tender heels or the balls of the feet. For the best relief, choose one designed for the area where you feel the most pain.

Insert length

Once you’ve located the area of the foot that needs support, consider what shoes you plan to wear your inserts in. Slim-fitting shoes may not be able to accommodate a full-length insert. If this is the case, three-quarter inserts or targeted inserts (heel pads) are a good option.

Type of insert

There are four main types of plantar fasciitis inserts:

Insoles: These full-length pads offer both support and cushioning.

These full-length pads offer both support and cushioning. Arch support: Arch supports focus on applying pressure to the arch of your foot. These are usually customized for either high or low arches.

Arch supports focus on applying pressure to the arch of your foot. These are usually customized for either high or low arches. Heel pads: Heel pads alone do not help with plantar fasciitis, but they can provide more comfort when used in conjunction with other inserts.

Heel pads alone do not help with plantar fasciitis, but they can provide more comfort when used in conjunction with other inserts. Orthotics: Orthotics are rigid, full-length inserts that are often custom-fit by a podiatrist. These address specific structural issues that cause foot pain. There are over-the-counter orthotics available, but these don’t tend to be as effective.

What to look for in quality plantar fasciitis inserts

Antimicrobial inserts

Whether you plan on wearing your inserts for a 5K or a stroll to the grocery store, you’ll want some protection against bacteria and odor. Antimicrobial coatings and treatments can tackle both.

Shock absorption

One of the causes of plantar fasciitis is repetitive, high-impact motion that occurs when doing activities like running, walking or dancing. If you can’t help but go running every morning or tend to walk a lot, look for inserts that provide shock absorption to keep the impact to a minimum.

Deep heel cups

Deep heel cups remove pressure from the heels, stabilize the feet and support healthy alignment in the ankles, knees and hips. This relieves acute flare-ups and prevents a recurrence of plantar fasciitis pain.

How much you can expect to spend on plantar fasciitis inserts

The price depends on the type of insert you choose and whether or not it is over-the-counter or custom-made. Expect to spend $10-$45 for over-the-counter inserts.

Plantar fasciitis inserts FAQ

How do you know if you have plantar fasciitis?

A. Plantar fasciitis is caused by irritation to the plantar fascia, the long tendon that connects the heel of the foot with the ball. This irritation can be due to injury or overuse, but the symptoms are universal no matter what causes it.

Symptoms include:

Pain anywhere along the sole or heel of the foot

or heel of the foot Pain that is worse in the morning

in the morning Pain that occurs after standing or sitting for too long

or sitting for too long Increased pain after exercise

A burning sensation on the sole of the foot

on the sole of the foot Tightness in the Achilles tendon or the calf

or the calf Swollen heels

Pain usually occurs in just one foot, but in rare cases, it can be present in both.

What other treatments are available?

A. The primary treatment for plantar fasciitis is a period of rest that includes refraining from the activity that may have caused the condition. Other treatments include:

Ice for swelling

Targeted stretches of the feet

Massage

Acupuncture

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs

Braces or splints

Surgery is only recommended in rare cases where there is damage in the foot that requires repair.

What are the best plantar fasciitis inserts to buy?

Top plantar fasciitis inserts

Superfeet Green Professional-Grade High Arch Support Inserts

What you need to know: Professionals and podiatrists opt for these based on their high-quality support and fit.

What you’ll love: The high-density foam provides superior comfort, and the deep heel cup adds additional stability to the insert. These have a bacteria-preventing coating to control odor. The green inserts are for high arches, but other colors are available for other foot pain conditions.

What you should consider: There is a breaking-in period. Also, make sure you pick the right color to get the correct support structure for your foot.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Top plantar fasciitis inserts for the money

Dr. Scholl’s Plantar Fasciitis Pain Relief Orthotics

What you need to know: This is a trusted, affordable brand, and many found these insoles provided reliable relief for plantar fasciitis.

What you’ll love: You can trim these down to fit your feet exactly. The shock-absorbing material cradles your foot to relieve pain. These also come with a money-back guarantee.

What you should consider: These are best for people with symptoms in the heel, not the arch or ball of the foot.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Samurai Insoles Plantar Fasciitis Arch Support Shoe

What you need to know: These are best for people who have plantar fasciitis as a result of flat arches.

What you’ll love: These are designed by a podiatrist, and the sizes are more precise than some other brands. The orthotic core provides support but maintains flexibility for better movement. These are also good for treating other pain conditions in the feet and lower leg, including shin splints and tendonitis. They come with a money-back guarantee.

What you should consider: If your pain is in the heel or ball of the foot, these may be too firm for you.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

