Which iron supplement for kids is best?

Iron plays an important role in building your child’s muscles and tissues. Iron is a mineral that helps make hemoglobin, which carries oxygen in red blood cells around the body. If your child is lacking this essential nutrient, they can develop an iron deficiency or even anemia.

Children need different amounts of iron at different ages, so choose an iron supplement that’s age-appropriate for your child. For fussy eaters, Renzo’s Vitamins for Kids Iron Strong Dissolvable Vegan Iron Supplement for Kids melts 9 milligrams of iron into your child’s mouth.

What to know before you buy an iron supplement for kids

Supplement form

Iron supplements for kids not only differ in dosage from adult iron supplements, they also rarely come in pill form since most kids have difficulty swallowing pills.

Liquid: Liquid iron supplements for kids come with a dropper dispenser. Liquid iron is not only easy to take but also easily absorbed by the body. This form is popular for babies and toddlers because the dropper can be placed directly into the mouth. The downside is that liquid iron can stain teeth, so be sure to brush your little one’s teeth directly afterward.

Liquid iron supplements for kids come with a dropper dispenser. Liquid iron is not only easy to take but also easily absorbed by the body. This form is popular for babies and toddlers because the dropper can be placed directly into the mouth. The downside is that liquid iron can stain teeth, so be sure to brush your little one’s teeth directly afterward. Chewable: Unlike liquid supplements, chewable supplements come with the dosage measured (typically 9-15 milligrams per tablet). They come in kid-friendly flavors and are designed to dissolve quickly in the mouth, making them ideal for fussy eaters. You may also see these tablets labeled as “melts.”

Unlike liquid supplements, chewable supplements come with the dosage measured (typically 9-15 milligrams per tablet). They come in kid-friendly flavors and are designed to dissolve quickly in the mouth, making them ideal for fussy eaters. You may also see these tablets labeled as “melts.” Gummy: Another common form of chewable iron supplements for kids is the gummy. Gummies are tasty like candy (think gummy bears) so they’re a top choice for parents of picky eaters. The downside to iron gummies is that they often contain added sugars, high-fructose corn syrup and artificial flavors. Not all gummies are vegan-friendly, as they may contain animal-based gelatin.

Another common form of chewable iron supplements for kids is the gummy. Gummies are tasty like candy (think gummy bears) so they’re a top choice for parents of picky eaters. The downside to iron gummies is that they often contain added sugars, high-fructose corn syrup and artificial flavors. Not all gummies are vegan-friendly, as they may contain animal-based gelatin. Syrup: Another tasty choice for kids is an iron supplement in syrup form. Syrups are also in liquid form but taste better than liquids that come with droppers. Syrups come in flavors like berry that may contain additives to make them sweet. They also need to be measured by an adult to ensure the proper dosage is dispensed.

Another tasty choice for kids is an iron supplement in syrup form. Syrups are also in liquid form but taste better than liquids that come with droppers. Syrups come in flavors like berry that may contain additives to make them sweet. They also need to be measured by an adult to ensure the proper dosage is dispensed. Powder: Powders are a less common form of iron supplement for kids. Powders have the advantage that they can be mixed in with food or into smoothies. However, some iron powders have a strong taste that food can’t completely mask.

What to look for in a quality iron supplement for kids

Added vitamin C

Vitamin C has been shown to help iron absorb in the body, so some iron supplements for children also contain vitamin C (ascorbic acid) in dosages around 25 milligrams. Alternatively, you can add citrus and other vitamin C-rich foods to your child’s diet to boost the bioavailability of their iron supplement.

Sugar-free

While sugary vitamins may be popular with kids, they aren’t beneficial to their health or teeth. Gummies, in particular, contain the highest amount of sugar as compared to other forms of iron supplements, and they may have a sugar coating. Opt for a gummy or chewable that’s labeled sugar-free, and read the ingredient list carefully for hidden sugars like fructose or corn syrup.

Vegan

Children on a vegan or vegetarian diet are at a higher risk for iron deficiency. If your child is taking an iron supplement because of their restricted diet, be sure the supplement itself is vegan or vegetarian. Gummies in particular can contain pork-based gelatin, an animal byproduct.

How much you can expect to spend on an iron supplement for kids

Iron supplements for kids start at $9 and go up to $22 for a 60-day supply.

Iron supplement for kids FAQ

Is my child at risk for iron deficiency?

A. While most children get adequate iron through a balanced diet containing iron-rich foods, there are certain populations of children who are more at risk for an iron deficiency, such as children who are on a vegan or vegetarian diet, children between ages 1-5 who drink more than 24 ounces of milk a day, obese children and children with certain chronic health conditions.

Can too much iron be toxic?

A. Yes. Only give your child an iron supplement if recommended by your pediatrician. You can check for iron levels through a simple blood test. High doses of iron or iron supplements taken too often can lead to toxicity. Never give a child under 14 more than 40 milligrams of iron daily.

What is the recommended daily amount of iron for children?

A. For children 4-8 years old, the RDA of iron is 10 milligrams daily. For children ages 9-13, 8 milligrams are recommended daily. For girls ages 14-18, the RDA is 15 milligrams and for boys ages 14-18, the RDA is 11 milligrams.

What’s the best iron supplement for kids to buy?

Top iron supplement for kids

Renzo’s Vitamins for Kids Iron Strong Dissolvable Vegan Iron Supplement for Kids

What you need to know: This choice from Renzo’s is a vegan and sugar-free iron melt that helps anemic kids get their iron levels back up.

What you’ll love: Parents find this iron supplement superior to the competition for resolving iron deficiencies. Picky eaters who refuse liquid and gummy iron supplements won’t refuse the yummy taste of this melt. The formula contains vitamin C.

What you should consider: For a minority of consumers, their children’s iron levels decreased on these supplements.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top iron supplement for kids for the money

Carlson Kids’ Chewable Iron

What you need to know: For a low-priced iron chewable that’s gluten-free and packs a potent dose of iron, try these chews from Carlson.

What you’ll love: The strawberry flavor tastes so good that children ask for these supplements. Parents report success with these supplements in relieving restless leg syndrome in their kids. Children prefer these chewables over liquid forms, and they don’t stain their teeth.

What you should consider: These chewables contain sugar.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and iHerb

Worth checking out

Vitamin Friends Iron Vegan Gummies

What you need to know: These are popular iron gummies with the added bonus of B vitamins, vitamin C and zinc.

What you’ll love: Each strawberry-flavored gummy contains 15 milligrams of iron plus a plethora of other essential vitamins. The formula is gelatin-free. Kids love the taste and this iron supplement doesn’t cause constipation.

What you should consider: Some kids prefer the old formula and refuse the new one.

Where to buy: Sold by iHerb and Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ana Sanchez writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.